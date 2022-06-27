Anzeige
Carter Bankshares, Inc.: Carter Bank & Trust Introduces a Limited-Time Take Your Pick Promotion

Take your pick promotion offers individuals and businesses the choice of two special interest rate savings options.

MARTINSVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / For a limited time, Carter Bank & Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) is offering both individuals and businesses long and short-term alternatives for increasing their savings and growing their money, through its Take Your Pick savings promotion.

Starting today, when customers open a checking account with Carter Bank & Trust, they can choose one or both of the following special interest rate savings options:

  • 11-month Certificate of Deposit with an interest rate of 1.25%
  • 23-month Certificate of Deposit with an interest rate of 1.50%

"We're excited to provide options that help customers grow their savings with a premium rate of return, along with safety and security peace-of-mind," Carter Bank & Trust President Brad Langs said. "As a well-capitalized bank, we're strongly positioned to offer short and long-term savings solutions to meet individual needs."

As an FDIC member, accounts with Carter Bank & Trust are federally insured up to $250,000.

Any account opened as part of the Take Your Pick promotion must be funded with money not currently associated with a Carter Bank & Trust account.

For more information or to take advantage of the Take Your Pick promotion, visit a local Carter Bank & Trust branch, call 833.ASK.CBAT or visit https://www.cbtcares.com/cdspecial/.

About Carter Bank & Trust

Headquartered in Martinsville, Va., Carter Bank & Trust is a $4.1 billion, state-chartered community bank with branches in Virginia and North Carolina. Since 1974, Carter Bank & Trust has built a reputation upon a tradition of care for the communities it serves through convenience, local service, and custom solutions for all customers. Additional information about Carter Bank & Trust is available at www.CBTCares.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

###

Media Contact:

Brooks Taylor
Brooks.Taylor@CBTCares.com
276.806.5445

SOURCE: Carter Bankshares, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706634/Carter-Bank-Trust-Introduces-a-Limited-Time-Take-Your-PickPromotion

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
