Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Sommer-Jackpot? Spannendster Launch des Jahres: Reale Chance auf einen Kursvervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTQ5 ISIN: DK0061551033 Ticker-Symbol: 6EK0 
Frankfurt
27.06.22
09:16 Uhr
0,240 Euro
-0,005
-2,04 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMESYSTEM A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMESYSTEM A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.06.2022 | 16:17
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: SameSystem A/S - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN           Name

DK0061551033  SAME



The company is is given observation status because the board of directors have
today at its meeting decided that the shareholders of SameSystem A/S will be
convened - with a minimum of 2 weeks and a maximum of 4 weeks statutory notice
- to an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 26 August 2022 at 2 p.m.
Furthermore, the current board of directors have decided that it will not make
themselves available for re-election at the extraordinary shareholders meeting. 

On 27 May 2022 the company announced the appointment of interim CEO Henrik
Ritlov. 

On 22 June 2022 the company announced the resignation of the company's CFO.

The company is given observation status because there is substantial
uncertainty regarding the company's organization. 

According to rule 2.5 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 27 June 2022 .



__________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33
66.
SAMESYSTEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.