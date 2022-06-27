ActivePure Technology: Joseph Urso of ActivePure Advances as a National Finalist in the 2022 Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards

The CEO is Honored for His Leadership and Growth of the Air and Surface Purification Technology

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / The chairman and CEO of ActivePure, the global leader in air and surface purification, Joseph Urso, has been selected a finalist of Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 awards. The Entrepreneur Of The Year award is a prestigious award that recognizes leaders in advancing companies who exemplify acts of a successful entrepreneur.

National finalists were announced at an award celebration on June 25, 2022, in which Urso was selected to move on to the next round of judging. Upon final decision, The Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022 national winner will be announced in November, moving on to compete at the international level.

EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year is an annual award that celebrates ambitious leaders who carry out successful and dynamic business practices. Entrepreneur Of The Year winners are visionaries aiming to grow, revolutionize and flourish within their businesses to build a better world.

Following the announcement of first round finalists, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year judges conducted interviews with each finalist to factor their individual traits into their profile. To honor regional finalists, Urso attended an event celebrating his selection as a Central Plains regional finalist earlier this year in May.

"It is an absolute honor to move forward as a regional winner for the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year award. The vision at ActivePure is to provide improved indoor air quality to educational, commercial, medical and residential environments that helps to meet the highest quality and safety standards," said Urso. "ActivePure was born out of the goal to provide every person across the globe with the best possible indoor air quality, and has since grown to be made available in HVAC, compact and portable devices."

Dallas-based privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in active, 24/7 surface and air purification systems for healthcare, educational, commercial and public facilities, hospitality, and residential applications since 1924. The patented indoor air quality technology has been shown in independent university and laboratory tests and extensive real world testing to effectively control and neutralize indoor contaminants, reducing RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria, and molds by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared with the FDA as a Class II Medical Device.

For more information on how ActivePure provides a trusted air and surface purification solution, visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE

Privately held ActivePure has been the global sustainable leader in active, 24/7 surface and air purification systems for healthcare and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to control and neutralize indoor contaminants effectively. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. In addition, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. The early stage of ActivePure was developed for use in space exploration and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. ey.com/us/eoy

ABOUT EY PRIVATE

As Advisors to the ambitious, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

ABOUT EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data, and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

