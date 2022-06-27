Anzeige
Montag, 27.06.2022

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Lang & Schwarz
27.06.22
17:31 Uhr
6,100 Euro
-6,100
-100,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
27.06.2022 | 16:46
148 Leser
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies of removal of its global depository receipts from the London Stock Exchange Official List

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies of removal of its global depository receipts from the London Stock Exchange Official List 27-Jun-2022 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or the " Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: 
                 MMK) notifies of removal of its global depository receipts (the "GDRs") from the 
                 London Stock Exchange Official List (the "Official List"). 
                 On 27 June 2022, MMK was notified by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") that 
                 it has removed the following MMK's securities from the Official List effective from 
                 27 June 2022: 
                    -- Global Depositary Receipts (each representing 13 Ordinary Shares of 
                   RUB 1 each), fully paid; (Regulation S) (ISIN US5591892048); and 
                    -- Global Depositary Receipts (each representing 13 Ordinary Shares of 
MMK notifies of removal of its    RUB 1 each), fully paid; (Rule 144A) (ISIN US5591891057). 
Global Depository receipts from 
the london stock exchange     The cancellation follows to the termination of MMK's depository receipts program (" 
official list           DR program") due to the recent amendments to Russian laws for Russian issuers to 
                 commence the termination of circulation outside the Russian Federation of the 
                 depositary receipts representing shares in the Company of which MMK notified the 
                 GDR holders earlier in due course. 
27 june 2022 
                 On 25 May 2022, MMK notified Citibank, N.A. about the termination of the Depositary 
Magnitogorsk, Russia       Agreement in accordance with its terms and conditions and requested Citibank, N.A. 
                 to notify the GDR holders of the DR program's termination and to take all necessary 
                 actions under the Deposit Agreement. However, MMK did not receive any official 
                 replies from Citibank, N.A. in these regards. 
 
                 As far as MMK is aware, the Book for Issuance and Cancellation of GDRs is closed at 
                 the moment. 
                 Given the information outlined above, MMK encourages the GDR holders to liaise with 
                 Citibank, N.A. directly in accordance with the relevant agreement with the 
                 Depositary and to discuss with Citibank, N.A. the possible options for exercising 
                 their rights, including the right to convert the GDRs into the MMK ordinary shares. 
                 Citibank, N.A. contact details are available at https://mmk.ru/en/investor/ 
                 information-for-shareholders/registar-and-depositary/ 
 
Investor Relations Department 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (915) 380-62-66 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
 
 
Communications Department 
 
Dmitriy Kuchumov 
+7 (499) 238-26-13 
kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 170941 
EQS News ID:  1384729 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1384729&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2022 10:15 ET (14:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
