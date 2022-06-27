International brokerage network opens second Italy branch after Milan

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, is pleased to announce its further expansion in Rome, Italy. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices MAGGI Properties Agency has acquired ROMA IMMOBILIARE, a key player in the industry, who has been active in the market for nearly a decade. The brokerage will now operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ROMA IMMOBILIARE.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ROMA IMMOBILIARE displays know-how and offerings for national and international business expansion. The expertise and vision of future challenges in the market are summed up by its CEO, Francesco Minervini, "All indicators confirm that right now the Capital is the most important bet for national and international investment funds and entrepreneurs. The growing attention is also confirmed by the flow of capital from the global product, service, and hospitality chains. Our extensive experience in real estate in the central areas of the city will be crucial."

By joining the network, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ROMA IMMOBILIARE agents gain access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' active referral and relocation networks, and its "FOREVER Cloud" technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more.

The brand also provides an exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. Its Prestige Magazine showcases network members' premium listings with a strong lineup of feature stories covering topics that appeal to high-end real estate clients.

Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, commented, "Italy and Rome need no presentation worldwide. The Bel Paese has always garnered incredible and growing interest from foreign investors looking for prestigious solutions. Since our arrival in 2019, our global investors' enthusiasm for the Roman market and all the "flagship" destinations in the world has been growing steadily. The pandemic crisis and geopolitical instability have created shocks, but luxury does not lose its attractiveness. Our growth continues: joining our network means opening a window of opportunity from around the world."

Marcus Benussi, Managing Partner General Counsel of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices MAGGI Properties Agency, emphasized, "We have found the best partner in the Rome market, and we are confident that this expansion will be preparatory to further growth of our network towards the south, which attracts the international audience of investors. We have great ambitions."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ROMA IMMOBILIARE has three offices with plans for continued growth within the area over the next few years and is actively involved in several charity programs, including the Cystic Fibrosis Association. Its team of highly experiences real estate professionals collectively has over a decade of experience to service its clients.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ROMA IMMOBILIARE

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ROMA IMMOBILIARE is a full-service real estate brokerage serving the residential and luxury property areas. For being active in the market for nearly a decade, its team has vast industry knowledge servicing its clients in the home buying and home selling process. The company services the luxury and residential real estate markets.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005205/en/

Contacts:

Chelsea Freeman

PR Communications

+1 949 241 5239

chelseafreeman@hsfranchise.com