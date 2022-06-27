DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Report

ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 20 July 2022 at the offices of Luther Pendragon, 48 Gracechurch Street, EC3V 0EJ.



The Notice of AGM and form of proxy, along with the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021, have been posted to shareholders and will be made available on the Company's website: www.admenergyplc.com





Enquiries: ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718 Osamede Okhomina, CEO www.admenergyplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880 (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner, James Caithie Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341 (Broker) Claire Louise Noyce ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG +49 69 920540 (Designated Sponsor) Michael B. Thiriot Luther Pendragon +44 20 7618 9100 (Financial PR) Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Tan Siddique



About ADM Energy PLC



ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC) is a natural resources investing company with an existing asset base in Nigeria. ADM Energy holds a 9.2% profit interest in the oil producing Aje Field, part of OML 113, which covers an area of 835km² offshore Nigeria. Aje has multiple oil, gas, and gas condensate reservoirs in the Turonian, Cenomanian and Albian sandstones with five wells drilled to date.



ADM Energy is seeking to build on its existing asset base in Nigeria and target other investment opportunities across the West African region in the oil and gas sector with attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure and route to early cash flow.







