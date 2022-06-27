DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC
27 June 2022
Notice of AGM and Publication of Annual Report
ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 10.00 a.m. on 20 July 2022 at the offices of Luther Pendragon, 48 Gracechurch Street, EC3V 0EJ.
The Notice of AGM and form of proxy, along with the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021, have been posted to shareholders and will be made available on the Company's website: www.admenergyplc.com
27.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADM Energy PLC
|60 Gracechurch street
|EC3V 0HR London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)2077863555
|E-mail:
|hello@admenergyplc.com
|Internet:
|www.admenergyplc.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFDXW97
|WKN:
|A2PLC1
|Listed:
|London
|EQS News ID:
|1384851
1384851 27.06.2022