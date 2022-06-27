Regulatory News:

The Mixed General Meeting of NHOA S.A. (« NHOA ») (Paris:NHOA), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, whose securities are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (NHOA.PA), was held on 23 June 2022 at 10:30 a.m. (Paris time) at 25 rue de Marignan 75008 Paris, France.

The shareholders were convened to vote on the following resolutions:

Resolution n°1: Approval of the individual financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021 and discharge to the members of the Board of Directors;

Resolution n°2: Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2021;

Resolution n°3: Allocation of the results of the financial year ended on 31 December 2021;

Resolution n°4: Regulated agreements referred to under Articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code;

Resolution n°5: Approval of the expenses and charges referred to under Article 39-4 of the French General Tax Code;

Resolution n°6: Determination of the attendance fees;

Resolution n°7: Renewal of the Board mandate of Mr. An-Ping (Nelson) Chang;

Resolution n°8: Renewal of the Board mandate of Mr. Romualdo Cirillo;

Resolution n°9: Renewal of the Board mandate of Mr. Jong-Peir Li;

Resolution n°10: Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) for the 2022 financial year;

Resolution n°11: Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman of the Board of Directors for the 2022 financial year;

Resolution n°12: Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the Chief Executive Officer for the 2022 financial year;

Resolution n°13: Approval of the compensation policy applicable to the members of the Board of Directors for the 2022 financial year;

Resolution n°14: Approval of the overall compensation and benefits of all kind granted to the corporate officers (mandataires sociaux) for the 2021 financial year;

Resolution n°15: Approval of the overall compensation and benefits of all kind granted to the Chief Executive Officer for the 2021 financial year;

Resolution n°16: Approval of the overall compensation and benefits of all kind granted to the members of the Board of Directors for the 2021 financial year;

Resolution n°17: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital with preferential subscription rights;

Resolution n°18: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital without preferential subscription rights through public offering other than those referred to in Article L.411-2 of the French Financial and Monetary Code;

Resolution n°19: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital without preferential subscription rights, by way of a "private placement" (offer referred to in paragraph 1° of Article L.411-2 of the French Financial and Monetary Code);

Resolution n°20: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors in the event of an issuance of ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital without preferential subscription rights in order to set the subscription price, within the limit of 10% of the share capital per year;

Resolution n°21: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors for the purpose of increasing the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital without preferential subscription rights and for the benefit of a category of persons;

Resolution n°22: Authorisation to increase the number of securities to be issued by 15% with or without preferential subscription rights;

Resolution n°23: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital, up to the limit of 10% of the share capital per year, in order to remunerate contributions in kind made to the Company, outside of a public exchange offer;

Resolution n°24: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by issuing ordinary shares or securities giving access to share capital, in the event of a public exchange offer initiated by the Company;

Resolution n°25: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by incorporation of reserves, profits or issuance premiums, merger or contributions premiums or any other amounts likely to be capitalised;

Resolution n°26: Overall limitation of authorisations;

Resolution n°27: Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors in the event of an issuance of ordinary shares reserved for employees who are members of a company savings plan without preferential subscription rights;

Resolution n°28: Authorization granted to the Board of Directors to allocate existing or new free shares for the benefit of executive officers and employees of the Company or its subsidiaries;

Resolution n°29: Powers for formalities.

The shareholders' attendance was as follows:

Total number of shares 25,533,720 Total number of shareholders represented or giving a proxy to the chairman or voting by mail 29 Total number of voting rights expressed by the shareholders represented or giving a proxy to the chairman or voting by mail 20,324,520

Thus, the quorum reached was of 79.598%

The results of the vote are as follows:

Resolution Outcome Votes "in favour" Votes "against" Abstention Resolution n°1 Approved 20,324,520 100% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution n°2 Approved 20,324,520 100% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution n°3 Approved 20,324,520 100% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution n°4 Approved 20,324,520 100% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution n°5 Approved 20,324,520 100% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution n°6 Approved 20,145,419 99.12% 179,101 0.88% 0 Resolution n°7 Approved 19,988,941 98.35% 335,579 1.65% 0 Resolution n°8 Approved 17,971,750 88.42% 2,352,770 11.58% 0 Resolution n°9 Approved 18,840,253 92.70% 1,484,267 7.30% 0 Resolution n°10 Approved 17,550,323 86.35% 2,774,197 13.65% 0 Resolution n°11 Approved 20,324,520 100% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution n°12 Approved 18,347,197 90.27% 1,977,323 9.73% 0 Resolution n°13 Approved 20,324,520 100% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution n°14 Approved 17,550,323 86.35% 2,774,197 13.65% 0 Resolution n°15 Approved 17,550,323 86.35% 2,774,197 13.65% 0 Resolution n°16 Approved 20,324,520 100% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution n°17 Approved 16,695,950 82.15% 3,628,570 17.85% 0 Resolution n°18 Approved 16,695,950 82.15% 3,628,570 17.85% 0 Resolution n°19 Approved 16,695,950 82.15% 3,628,570 17.85% 0 Resolution n°20 Approved 16,695,950 82.15% 3,628,570 17.85% 0 Resolution n°21 Approved 16,695,950 82.15% 3,628,570 17.85% 0 Resolution n°22 Approved 16,675,950 82.05% 3,648,570 17.95% 0 Resolution n°23 Approved 16,735,950 82.34% 3,588,570 17.66% 0 Resolution n°24 Approved 16,695,950 82.15% 3,628,570 17.85% 0 Resolution n°25 Approved 20,082,194 98.81% 242,326 1.19% 0 Resolution n°26 Approved 20,324,520 100% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution n°27 Approved 20,324,520 100% 0 0.00% 0 Resolution n°28 Approved 16,695,950 82.15% 3,628,570 17.85% 0 Resolution n°29 Approved 20,324,520 100% 0 0.00% 0

All the proposed resolutions were approved by the shareholders.

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

For further information, go towww.nhoa.energy

follow us on LinkedIn

follow us on Instagram

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005625/en/

Contacts:

Press Office: Claudia Caracausi and Davide Bruzzese, Image Building, +39 02 89011300, nhoa@imagebuilding.it

Financial Communication and Institutional Relations: Chiara Cerri, +39 337 1484534, ir@nhoa.energy