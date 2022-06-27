World Acceptance Corporation : World Finance Named One of Nashville's Top Workplaces in 2022

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / World Finance is honored to announce its first-time recognition as a Middle Tennessee area Top Workplaces.

The independent award - presented by The Tennessean, in partnership with Energage - is based on anonymous employee surveys, and measures 15 drivers of company culture.

World Finance, a people-focused company offering loan and tax services, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Over the last six decades, the company has set itself apart as the financial partner with heart. World Finance helps over one million customers each year reach their financial goals and supports its team members with comprehensive benefits, and competitive pay, and frequent opportunities for growth within the company. World Finance also offers benefits that align with their mission and values, like eight annual hours of paid volunteer time, and the Culture of Caring, an internal program offering financial relief and leave time to team members in need.

"World Finance opened its first community-based branch in Tennessee in 1993 and it has been a privilege to watch our branches grow across Middle Tennessee. Our team members work hard every day to serve Tennesseans and make sure they have access to credit for the unexpected in life," says Chad Prashad, President and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance. "To make sure our team members are equipped to do their best, we strive to create an engaging work experience with a commitment to making a difference in our local communities."

In Middle Tennessee, World Finance has over 100 community-based branches that employ nearly 255 team members. World Finance was also recently named a national Top Workplaces USA winner for the second year in a row and has received multiple regional Top Workplaces awards in states and cities across the country.

To learn more about World Finance, their team, and their services, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their financial good. World aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,100 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves. World sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.

