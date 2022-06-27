¡Yo Quiero! Transforms 'Better For You' Snacking with Launch of Avocado Cream Cheese Spreads

Avocado-forward dips satisfy customer demand for healthier, nutrient-dense options in the growing category

RHOME, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / In July 2022, ¡Yo Quiero! will be releasing its first-of-its-kind line of avocado cream cheese spreads to refrigerated shelves across the U.S. The highly anticipated products combine the mouthwatering decadence of real cream cheese with the wholesome goodness of avocado.

¡Yo Quiero!'s launch of their line of avocado cream cheese spreads is underscored by an insight-driven transformation in the premium snacking space. The ¡Yo Quiero! team, made up of industry experts with more than 100 years of combined experience, has come together to interrupt the avocado and dip categories by focusing on what customers want- premium ingredients and fresh flavors packaged in sizes created for convenience and any meal occasion.

"We are taking our experience in avocado to disrupt the category by offering healthier snacking solutions to our customers," says have Jay Alley, Co-Owner, and Vice President of Sales, "Avocado is the first ingredient in each of our four dips: Avocado Spinach Artichoke, Avocado Spinach Bacon, Avocado Bacon, Ranch and Cheddar, and Avocado Jalapeno Popper Avocado has come out on top as one of the healthiest ingredients to build upon to create dips that have fewer calories, less fat and less cholesterol than other top-selling cream cheese spreads in this category."

"The past 36 months have seen a shift in snacking trends. For instance, with people working from home, more are snacking and eating smaller meals rather than eating large meals. While some changes have been seemingly temporary, others have shown more permanence and studies show that 88% of people will continue their snacking patterns as the pandemic eases," he continues.

¡Yo Quiero!'s innovative snacking revolution is part of a consumer demand shift driven by smart, relevant, and convenient choices. The highly sought-after millennial base is leading the snacking trend with 70% preferring more small, snacking meals versus few larger ones. Consumers, especially those millennials, are constantly on the lookout for Better For You options. Avocados consumption is growing at a record pace as they are nutrient-dense as well as an excelling flavor complement to creamy dips.

"The crave-worthy feedback from our test kitchens has exceeded our expectations and it has become clear that this is the next big step for ¡Yo Quiero!. With this release, we are providing avocado-forward innovation to increase sales that will match the consumer demands for our products, flavors, and formulations in the snacking space."

To learn more about ¡Yo Quiero!'s Avocado Cream Cheese Spreads, visit www.yoquierobrands.com and www.freshinnovationsllc.com.

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of handcrafted Guacamole, Super Chunky Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Elote Dip, Queso, and Salsa can be viewed on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit www.yoquierobrands.com

