Award Program Lists Most Flexible, Human-Centric Workplaces for Freelance Talent

Worksome, an enterprise platform helping corporations compliantly hire and manage contract workers, today announced the winners of The Agency Shortlist, an award program meant to highlight agencies that have flexible, human-centric workforces where freelancers are highly valued.

The list, which includes 10 agencies across multiple verticals, was compiled based on a series of criteria meant to showcase agencies that give their workers autonomy, embrace a flexible work style and invest in their freelancers and their happiness.

The Agency Shortlist 2022

Affluence is a digital agency creating and curating media for luxury brands, leveraging influencers and brand NFT drops. Find out more: www.atfluence.com/

is a digital agency creating and curating media for luxury brands, leveraging influencers and brand NFT drops. Find out more: www.atfluence.com/ CDX Studios is a Content Marketing agency creating beautifully designed experiences to help grow brands like Owl Labs and HubSpot. Find out more: https://cxd.studio

is a Content Marketing agency creating beautifully designed experiences to help grow brands like Owl Labs and HubSpot. Find out more: https://cxd.studio Giganeer is the UK's leading cloud-based Freelance Engineering Community, with on-demand qualified engineers. Find out more: https://www.giganeer.com

is the UK's leading cloud-based Freelance Engineering Community, with on-demand qualified engineers. Find out more: https://www.giganeer.com Hugo Cat is an Experience Design Agency creating digital products and experiences that give businesses a competitive edge. Find out more: https://www.hugoandcat.com/en-gb/

is an Experience Design Agency creating digital products and experiences that give businesses a competitive edge. Find out more: https://www.hugoandcat.com/en-gb/ Launch Mappers is a digital performance agency servicing its clients with on-demand growth teams working across Europe. Find out more: https://launchmappers.com/

is a digital performance agency servicing its clients with on-demand growth teams working across Europe. Find out more: https://launchmappers.com/ Oliver's unique agency approach makes them the first and only company to design, build and run bespoke in-house agencies and ecosystems for brands. They create work that delivers business growth, fame, and purpose for clients across the globe. Find out more: www.oliver.agency

unique agency approach makes them the first and only company to design, build and run bespoke in-house agencies and ecosystems for brands. They create work that delivers business growth, fame, and purpose for clients across the globe. Find out more: www.oliver.agency Picaroons is a content creation agency partnering with the best creatives around to create content to make audiences look, stare, care and share. Find out more: https://www.picaroons.co.uk/

is a content creation agency partnering with the best creatives around to create content to make audiences look, stare, care and share. Find out more: https://www.picaroons.co.uk/ Right Side Up is a remote-first growth marketing consultancy, a collective of premium marketing talent trusted by the most respected early-stage ventures, the fastest growing tech companies, and well-established Fortune 500 teams to do one thing better: growth. More info: https://rightsideup.com

is a remote-first growth marketing consultancy, a collective of premium marketing talent trusted by the most respected early-stage ventures, the fastest growing tech companies, and well-established Fortune 500 teams to do one thing better: growth. More info: https://rightsideup.com TPX Impact is a full-service agency delivering impactful, sustainable digital outcomes that make a positive difference in how individuals and society experience the world. More info: https://www.tpximpact.com

is a full-service agency delivering impactful, sustainable digital outcomes that make a positive difference in how individuals and society experience the world. More info: https://www.tpximpact.com TRGT Digital is a digital performance agency delivering market-leading performance campaigns on Paid Search and Paid Social to clients globally.More info: https://trgtdigital.com

"The Agency List: The Best Places for Freelancers to Work, by Worksome is meant to celebrate agencies that are integrating freelancers into their businesses and embracing flexibility," said Morten Petersen, CEO of Worksome. "These agencies are at the forefront of the new way of working. Congratulations to our 2022 winners."

