TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Directorate Change 27-Jun-2022 / 21:06 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Mr Sebastian Ebel, already a member of the Company's Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company's Executive Board with effect from 1 October 2022.

In addition to this, Mr Mathias Kiep has been appointed as a new member of the Company's Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer with effect from 1 October 2022. No details are to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13.

