Thomas James Homes Announces Appointment of James Mead as President

New Role Adds Operational Responsibilities, Including Oversight of Technology, While Continuing as Chief Financial Officer

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Thomas James Homes (TJH), a builder that is transforming America's single-family urban housing market, announced that James Mead has been appointed President. As President, Mr. Mead increases his operational responsibilities, including oversight of technology, while working closely on the company's homebuilding operations strategies. He continues to serve as Chief Financial Officer, a position he has held since joining TJH in March 2021, whereby he is responsible for all corporate finance, accounting, tax, and financial reporting activities. Mr. Mead reports to Tommy Beadel, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and is based in the Company's headquarters in Aliso Viejo, California.

Mr. Mead's executive experience at public companies spans two decades in the office, industrial, retail, hotel, and multifamily real estate sectors. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Alexander & Baldwin, SL Green Realty, Strategic Hotels & Resorts and Irvine Apartment Communities. Mr. Mead's responsibilities in these roles included oversight of finance, technology, operations, and construction. Mr. Mead serves on the board of advisors and fairness opinion committee for NYC-based investment bank, The CenterCap Group, as well as on the board of advisors of Tulane University's School of Science and Engineering. He is a board leadership fellow with the National Association of Corporate Directors and was formerly a director and chairman of the audit committee for the public REIT Easterly Government Properties. Mr. Mead earned a Bachelor of Science in biomedical engineering from Tulane University and an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden Graduate School of Business.

"I am excited to have Jim broadening his influence over the direction of our company," said Mr. Beadel. "Jim has spent his career at the intersection of real estate, technology, and finance, including leading the technology teams of several public companies, and he will focus on the convergence of human capabilities and technological advances to maximize efficiencies, enhance productivity, and drive performance. I look forward to his continuing contributions as he draws on his invaluable and extensive experience as a public company executive, together with a passion for our business, to his new role."

"I am thrilled to expand my role with Thomas James Homes," said Mr. Mead. "I look forward to leveraging my executive experience in technology and operations to accelerate the differentiating value of our Fuse360 platform and deployment of innovative technology solutions to support our homebuilding operations and position the company for long-term, profitable growth."

About Thomas James Homes

Thomas James Homes (TJH) is the replacement builder bringing superior design and tech-enabled simplicity to urban single-family homebuilding. Operating in high-demand communities across Northern and Southern California, the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, and Arizona, TJH offers homebuyers innovative pathways for attaining the right home, in the right neighborhood. Powered by proprietary technology, TJH delivers end-to-end execution, guaranteed pricing, transparent timelines, and anytime, anywhere communication for the most joyful homebuilding experience on the market. To learn how TJH is rewriting the rules of urban homebuilding, visit TJH.com.

Media Contact: Anne Lee Benedict, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, abenedict@tjhusa.com; 949-409-9269

SOURCE: Thomas James Homes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706548/Thomas-James-Homes-Announces-Appointment-of-James-Mead-as-President