Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) ("Novra") and its subsidiary International Datacasting Corporation ("IDC") announced today that it has been selected by Your Network of Praise (YNOP), a non-denominational international radio network, to provide the next-generation broadcast infrastructure for its radio network refresh. The network will be operated by LinkUp Communications from its Denver teleport.

IDC will provide audio encoders and next-generation MAP receivers as well as the IDC MISTiQ cloud distribution platform. The MAP Pro Audio receives and distributes for broadcast state-of-the-art audio signals via satellite and/or internet, empowering redundancy and high-availability requirements.

Broadcasters today are looking for the flexibility of hybrid distribution in order to increase reliability, reduce costs, and/or expand the reach of networks beyond the traditional satellite footprint. In this case, MISTiQ will be used for contribution links, while distribution will take place via satellite-all managed by LinkUp Communications.

LinkUp Communications is the nation's largest independent technology provider for content producers. LinkUp's selection of IDC as one of its technology partners will enable it to provide a range of solutions, including receivers, uplinks, hosted satellite channels, internet distribution, and event affiliate and network administration. LinkUp's prime directive is to manage all aspects of their clients' technical details, leaving programming companies empowered to create the very best in audio content.

This network upgrade replaces the previous ABR network. Novra is pleased to furnish next-generation hardware and software technologies supporting LinkUp's commitment to provide a cost-effective and seamless transition for networks using orphaned technologies.

Mark Johnson, President of LinkUp Communications, commented, "This is an important project for us as we expand our hybrid delivery services. As a longtime leader in rock solid satellite distribution, the IDC platform provides a strong future of distribution solutions for our customers. We are pleased to add reliable, versatile MISTiQ to the services we provide our user community."

Gary Carter, VP Business Development and Products for Novra Group/IDC, said, "Our MISTiQ platform is now in its second generation, and MAP Pro Audio in its third. It is exciting to see these products mature and add features and functionalities based on real life deployments and the feedback of our customers. Our industry is on the verge of a tipping point for internet distribution and we are at the front of this evolution."

About Novra and International Datacasting: Part of the Novra Group (Novra) (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF), International Datacasting Corporation (IDC) is a longtime global provider of products, systems and services for the distribution of multimedia broadband content. The Novra Group of companies includes Novra Technologies, International Datacasting Corporation, and Wegener Communications. The companies in the group are known for a strong focus on applications including: broadcast video and radio, digital cinema, digital signage, and highly reliable data communications. For more information, visit: www.datacast.com.

About LinkUp: Founded in 2016, LinkUp Communications Corporation is a broadcast technology company specializing in content delivery. LinkUp offers an array of services, including FCC licensing, design, integration, installation, space segment, internet distribution, managed services and ongoing support.

LinkUp Communications, designs, installs, supports and operates satellite and MISTiQ IP/Internet distribution systems for radio and television broadcasters with a highly experienced team of professionals from its offices in Florida and teleports in Alabama and now Colorado. For more information visit: www.linkupcommunications.com.

