Verisante Technology, Inc.: Verisante Technology Inc. Announces Share Issuance

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / Verisante Technology Inc. (NEX:VER.H) (the "Company") announces that further to the Company's announcement of June 5, 2022, it has received final TSX-V Exchange acceptance and will now issue 15,154,182 pre-consolidation common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per pre-consolidation share to settle $757,709.10 of outstanding debt. All shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transactions will be subject to a four-month-plus-one-day hold period from the date of issuance.

The Company also received exchange acceptance to issue 200,000 pre-consolidation common shares at a price of $0.05 for $10,000 pursuant to a subscription received on April 27, 2018. These transactions were suspended when the Company was subject to a Failure to File Cease Trade Order on May 4, 2018 which was revoked on April 6, 2022. All shares issued pursuant to the shares for debt and private placement will be subject to a four-month-plus-one-day hold period from the date of issuance. No finders' fees will be paid in connection with either of the transactions. As previously announced on June 23, 2022, the Company consolidated its common shares on a 10 for 1 basis and changed its ticker symbol to "VER.H".

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

