VISEO, a global IT company specializing in digital transformation services, and Scanomi, a leading Anaplan Gold partner in Asia, have today announced that they are going to join forces. The acquisition will enhance the ability of both companies to deploy larger-scale digital projects across the APJ region. Scanomi is an Anaplan Gold Partner company specializing in managing complex planning forecasting requirements and delivering exceptional customer success, together with significant contribution in thought leadership. Headquartered in Singapore, with over 70 clients in Southeast Asia, they have a major presence in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines. Their clients are spread across multiple verticals including Pharmaceuticals, CPG Retail, Telecom, and Hypergrowth among other sectors.

Leveraging on the experience of successfully delivering over 100+ implementations, their business consultants implement various business planning tracking processes for clients, including financial planning, sales operations planning, workforce planning, and IT projects portfolio planning.

"We are delighted to join forces with VISEO to drive the Connected Planning vision. Scanomi's deep expertise in Anaplan accompanied by VISEO's business and digital transformation expertise will dovetail the adoption of Connected Planning solutions for Scanomi's and VISEO's customers. Being a part of VISEO will bring the scale and growth to become the largest provider of Connected Planning in APJ and beyond, and it also supports the long-term growth plan of VISEO to strengthen its international presence in the APAC region." explains Umesh Biyani, Managing Director at Scanomi.

VISEO has a presence in five continents with more than 2,500 employees worldwide and applies technology as a powerful lever to help its clients transform and innovate. As a strategic partner of Anaplan since 2014, VISEO has set up a team entirely dedicated to Anaplan implementation projects located both in Europe and Asia. VISEO supports over 50 major retail players on a daily basis in their digital transformation projects as well as their optimization projects on a global scale. Our teams provide end-to-end support, from consulting services to application maintenance: scope assessment, project management assistance, solution management and implementation, international deployments. In APJ, VISEO is headquartered in Singapore and operates two support development centers respectively located in Cebu (Philippines) and in Surabaya (Indonesia).

"We are very pleased and honored to welcome Scanomi to the VISEO Group. We look forward to the positive changes and new opportunities this acquisition will bring as we extend our capabilities and accelerate our business trajectory. It reflects our strong business ambition in APJ and will consolidate our partnership with Anaplan." says Olivier Dhonte, Chairman of the VISEO Group

"We are very excited for Scanomi to join forces with VISEO," said Makoto Hamada, Vice President, Asia Pacific Alliances, for Anaplan. "They have been key to our growth in Southeast Asia by partnering with us to help organisations utilize our connected planning solutions in Finance, Supply Chain, Marketing Sales, and HR to meet ever-changing market challenges

For more information, please visit our websites www.viseo.com and www.scanomi.com

About Scanomi

Scanomi is an Anaplan Gold Partner company specialized in managing complex planning forecasting requirements delivering exceptional customer success, together with significant contribution in thought leadership. Headquartered in Singapore, with over 70 clients in Southeast Asia, they have a major presence in Singapore, Malaysia the Philippines. Our business consultants implement various business planning tracking processes for clients, including financial planning, sales operations planning, workforce planning, and IT projects portfolio planning.

About VISEO

VISEO a global IT consulting firm specialized in assisting its clients with their IT and digital transformation. VISEO uses technology as a powerful lever of transformation and innovation to help its clients take advantage of digital opportunities, address new usages and compete with new players who change the rules of the game.

With 2,500 employees working on 5 continents, VISEO combines agility and complementarity of its areas of expertise to make digital a real lever of competitiveness and performance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005780/en/

Contacts:

Umesh Biyani Scanomi

Managing Director

umesh@scanomi.com

+65 6549 7000

Hélène Sigrand VISEO

VP of Marketing Communication

helene.sigrand@viseo.com

+33 669314634