New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2022) - At 4:00 pm EST on June 27, 2022, TOL ONLINE's latest prospectus submitted on June 8 was officially approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This release adopts a consignment system. Goldman Sachs (Asia), Credit Suisse Securities (U.S.) and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as underwriters for the offering, and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as issuer counsel. Based on the prospectus filed this time, TOL ONLINE will entrust relevant stocks to American professional institutions to carry out equity and option incentive plans that are beneficial to the company's development.

About TOL ONLINE

TOL ONLINE is a company headquartered in California, USA, known for helping e-commerce sellers increase their sales. But after several years of cloud service transformation, digital marketing business will become an important source of income. In recent years, TOL Online hopes to expand the marketing market and evaluate market share by continuously improving its data analysis and marketing capabilities.

Contact:

James Musk

tol-online@tol-online.com

www.tol-online.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129089