



TOKYO, June 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - E.design Insurance Co., Ltd., a direct non- life insurance company of the Tokio Marine Group, and Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that both companies have entered into a business alliance agreement aiming to realize a society where people can safely enjoy driving for a longer period of their lives in anticipation of the advent of super-aging society, under the theme of "Improving Brain Health (brain performance) for Safe Driving." EDSP, as an Insurtech (a term coined by combining insurance and technology) company which promotes "co-creation of a world without accidents" with customers and other companies or local governments, and Eisai, which aims to build a dementia ecosystem through coexisting with various industries and organizations to remove the diverse anxieties of each individual, both will take this business alliance as an opportunity to promote safe driving and extend driving life, thereby contributing to solving the issues associated with an aging society.The initiatives planned under the alliance are as follows.1. Providing an opportunity to check brain healthThe privilege of using "NouKNOW", the digital tool for self-assessment of brain health distributed by Eisai, will be offered to customers who have purchased the "&e", automobile insurance of EDSP (Scheduled for July 2022). With "NouKNOW", brain health is measured quantitatively through a simple card test using smartphone or other devices, evaluating psychomotor function, attention, learning and memory, and working memory. When driving a car, the human brain processes a variety of information, such as road conditions, traffic volume, or the route to a destination, and makes instantaneous judgements repeatedly. Introducing "NouKNOW" is intended to promote safe driving and encourage people to become more aware of their brain health on a daily basis, which is thought to contribute to human judgment while driving.2. Jointly developing solutions for maintaining and improving brain healthEDSP and Eisai will jointly develop solutions that help maintain and improve brain health, by leveraging Eisai's experience and expertise, to enable customers to drive safely for a longer period of time in their lives. Both companies aim to create new solutions, including the development of training contents utilizing data on the characteristics of daily driving behavior and data on brain functions, and the development of a service, targeting customers whose brain health has declined or whose risky behavior has increased, to compile an integrated report on their brain performance and safe driving capability by utilizing the driving score provided by "&e" and the "NouKNOW" score, that allows customers to share the results not only with themselves but also with their families.About "&e"The "&e", co-creation-type auto insurance, provides benefits such as support services for safe driving tailored to each customer by linking IoT sensors and smartphones, in order to reduce the number of customers involved in accidents by even one.For more information about the "&e", please visit www.e-design.net/About "NouKNOWTM""NouKNOW" (non-medical equipment) is a self-checking tool of brain health (brain performance) developed by Eisai based on the algorithm created by Cogstate, Ltd. (Headquarters: Australia) for which Eisai holds the rights for exclusive development and commercialization worldwide. It is not a tool for the prevention and diagnosis of diseases, but therefore for the purpose of self-checking brain performance in order to raise health awareness. This digital tool allows users to self-assess independently evaluating psychomotor function, attention, learning and memory, and working memory in a short time frame (approx.15 minutes) through a simple card test using smartphone or other devices.For more information about "NouKNOW", please visit https://nouknow.jp/ (Japanese only)About E.design Insurance Co., Ltd.E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. is an Insurtech company* of the Tokio Marine Group with the mission of "not only supporting peace of mind in the event of an accident, but also creating a world without accidents, together with our customers." E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. is taking on the challenge of realizing a "world without accidents" through projects such as the "Safe Drive With," a project to reduce accidents using driving data with "&e" and various data on traffic safety, and the "+Machi (Pla-Machi)," a donation program for community-based initiatives to reduce traffic accidents and promote traffic safety, together with customers, local governments, and companies that support our aim of "creating safety through data. E.design Insurance Co., Ltd. will continue to work with its customers to create a new form of insurance industry.*For more information on Insurtech insurer, please see Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. News Release: bit.ly/3ylN7b0About Eisai Co., Ltd.The Eisai's Corporate Philosophy is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Philosophy (also known as human health care (hhc) philosophy), we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology. Under the medium-term business plan "EWAY Future & Beyond", which began in April 2021, Eisai is expanding its main role in healthcare, that is, we should contribute not only to people in the medical domain but also to people in the daily living domain. We aim to evolve into an hhceco (hhc philosophy + eco-system) company that empowers people "to realize their fullest life" by creating solutions based on science and data through building an ecosystem in collaboration with other industries.In addition, we demonstrate our commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with working on various activities together with global partners.Source: EisaiCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.