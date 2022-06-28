- (PLX AI) - Coltene expects sales of between CHF 130 million and CHF 135 million for the first half of 2022.
- • Coltene expects total sales in line with prior-year performance for full-year 2022
- • Keeps 15% EBIT margin target for medium-term
- • Says growth remains stable in consumables sales and the order book for durable goods, but temporary supply chain constraints for components used in device manufacturing weighed on H1 sales and operating income
