Westinghouse Electric Company signed an agreement with CEZ to supply fuel assemblies at the Temelin Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). Westinghouse will deliver fuel assemblies beginning in 2024 to fully replace the current supplier with an anticipated term of 15 years. Since April 2019, six Westinghouse lead fuel assemblies have been in operation in Temelín Unit 1.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005700/en/

Standing (L to R): Rostislav Staubr, CEZ Manager Fuel Cycle Department; Ladislav Stepanek, CEZ Director of the Fuel Cycle Department; Pavel Cyrani, Deputy Chairman of the CEZ Board and Director of the Business and Strategy Division; Pavel Djugo, Westinghouse Customer Account Manager; Patrik Stellnert, Westinghouse Manager Legal Counsel. Seated (L to R): Bohdan Zronek, CEZ member of the Board of Directors and Director of the Nuclear Energy Division; Michaela Chaloupkova, Member of the Board of Directors and Director of the Administration Division; Tarik Choho, President of Westinghouse EMEA Operating Plant Services (Photo: Business Wire)

The company will supply modified Robust Westinghouse Fuel Assemblies (RWFA), a new design that is compatible with non-Westinghouse fuel during the plant's supplier transition. The RWFA design uses innovative materials that increase fuel economy and have demonstrated excellent performance and reliability in Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

"We have chosen the best offers with regard to both safety of delivery and price. Our goal is to minimise the fuel supply risks for any reason," explains Bohdan Zronek, a member of the Board of Directors at CEZ and Director of the Nuclear Energy Division.

"We applaud CEZ Group's decision to diversify its nuclear fuel supply. Westinghouse is the only company other than the original equipment manufacturer that has a proven fuel design for the VVER plants. We look forward to cooperating with CEZ and building on our partnership providing fuel for Temelin and for Dukovany in the near future," said Tarik Choho, President, Westinghouse Fuel.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005700/en/

Contacts:

Cathy Mann

Media@westinghouse.com