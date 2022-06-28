The connected business phone joins a rare breed of businesses, only 8 years after its creation.

One year after reaching a $1bn valuation and six years after its 1st million dollar ARR, Aircall reaches centaur status with $100m ARR (State of the cloud report 2022 Bessemer Venture Partners).

(State of the cloud report 2022 Bessemer Venture Partners). Key success factors include: strengthened partnerships, global expansion, acceleration towards mid-market customers, and investing in R&D.

Large customers contributed the most to this acceleration with a +107% YoY growth of this segment.

Aircall, the connected business phone, today announced it has passed $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching the exclusive centaur status that only about 150 private companies in the cloud industry, worldwide, have achieved. This milestone comes 6 years after its first million dollar ARR reached in March 2016. Since its last funding round in June 2021, which catapulted the company to a billion dollar valuation, Aircall has recorded 70% YoY growth in revenue and a 107% YoY increase of large customers.

Olivier Pailhès, Aircall co-founder and CEO, said: "We've seen businesses worldwide evaluating the current economic environment and increasingly looking for simple phone systems and call center softwares that are easy to implement and increase efficiency and productivity, but also improve the quality of their customer experience. We're delighted to reach this milestone as a company, as it represents the continued value we bring to customers around the world and helps further our mission of empowering every professional to have richer conversations."

Aircall maintains its growth trajectory by focusing on fundamentals, that include continuing to enrich its marketplace, to empower every professional to have richer conversations. This ecosystem currently integrates with more than 100 leading business tools, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Microsoft Teams, Intercom and more. The company keeps scaling up its investment in R&D, focusing on addressing bigger customers in the mid-market segment. Aircall's growth relies strongly on internationalization, and following the success of its North America headquarters, the company continues to open new offices in cities around the globe, with plans to expand in Singapore and Madrid later this year.

Jonathan Anguelov, Aircall co-founder and General Manager, added: "We're very proud of reaching this milestone just 6 years after our first million dollars of revenue. This is a strong indication of the worldwide demand for technology solutions. Reaching $100m ARR is an important metric and it offers a valuable perspective on how Aircall is performing in a volatile market. It also brings us a step closer to public scale. After opening offices in Australia, UK and Germany, we're excited to continue our expansion worldwide and keep building a team that is pushing what cloud-based phone solutions can offer."

About Aircall

Aircall is the phone system of choice for modern businesses. An entirely cloud-based voice platform that integrates with popular productivity and help desk tools such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack, and many others. Aircall was built to make phone support easy to manage, accessible, transparent, and collaborative. Aircall believes that voice is the most powerful way to communicate with customers, prospects, candidates, and colleagues. It is designed to enable delightful moments of human connection. Aircall was founded in 2014 and has raised over $226 million in funding. With offices in New York, Paris, Sydney, Berlin, London, and soon in Madrid and Singapore, the company currently has over 700+ employees, and 12 000+ customers, such as untuckit, Brooklinen, Scotch Soda, Birchbox, Milk Bar, Pier 1, Venus et Fleur.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005029/en/

Contacts:

Aircall US PR Contact

Layla Tabatabaie

aircallus@hotwireglobal.com