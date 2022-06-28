Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear“ die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
28.06.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 28

28 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 27 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 349.8559 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 350.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 348 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,132,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,958,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 27 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
100349.00 08:11:5500059704833TRLO0LSE
1561350.50 08:15:0200059704883TRLO0LSE
691350.50 08:15:0200059704885TRLO0LSE
941350.50 08:15:0200059704884TRLO0LSE
1795350.50 08:16:0300059704917TRLO0LSE
1573350.00 08:20:2300059704995TRLO0LSE
1739350.50 08:22:2100059705044TRLO0LSE
1656350.00 08:22:2100059705048TRLO0LSE
696350.50 08:26:1500059705135TRLO0LSE
749350.50 08:29:1500059705238TRLO0LSE
1292350.00 08:41:5300059705883TRLO0LSE
452350.00 08:41:5300059705882TRLO0LSE
723349.50 08:41:5300059705887TRLO0LSE
862349.50 08:44:0000059705938TRLO0LSE
1496349.00 08:49:2300059706097TRLO0LSE
1798350.50 08:59:5300059706549TRLO0LSE
145350.50 09:09:5000059706917TRLO0LSE
1618350.50 09:09:5000059706916TRLO0LSE
500350.50 09:10:5100059706945TRLO0LSE
1723350.50 09:10:5100059706943TRLO0LSE
229349.00 09:13:5100059707042TRLO0LSE
74349.00 09:13:5100059707041TRLO0LSE
231349.00 09:21:4800059707290TRLO0LSE
194349.00 09:21:4800059707293TRLO0LSE
95349.00 09:21:4800059707292TRLO0LSE
710349.00 09:21:4800059707291TRLO0LSE
1477348.50 09:29:4500059707653TRLO0LSE
1114348.50 09:38:4200059708025TRLO0LSE
432348.50 09:43:5000059708312TRLO0LSE
144348.50 09:43:5000059708311TRLO0LSE
1575348.00 09:58:1000059708764TRLO0LSE
144349.00 10:53:1000059711446TRLO0LSE
1497349.50 10:54:3000059711487TRLO0LSE
75349.50 10:55:3000059711526TRLO0LSE
1999349.50 10:55:3000059711524TRLO0LSE
615349.00 11:11:5000059712021TRLO0LSE
941349.00 11:11:5000059712020TRLO0LSE
681349.50 11:52:3500059713328TRLO0LSE
1063350.00 12:01:2000059713768TRLO0LSE
399350.00 12:01:2000059713767TRLO0LSE
625350.00 12:01:2000059713769TRLO0LSE
500350.00 12:01:2000059713770TRLO0LSE
731350.00 12:01:3500059713776TRLO0LSE
165350.00 12:01:3500059713775TRLO0LSE
32350.00 12:01:3500059713774TRLO0LSE
500350.00 12:01:3500059713773TRLO0LSE
1433350.00 12:09:2700059713985TRLO0LSE
213350.00 12:09:2700059713984TRLO0LSE
1733350.00 12:25:3200059714525TRLO0LSE
1131349.50 12:47:1000059715163TRLO0LSE
118349.50 12:47:1000059715162TRLO0LSE
281349.50 12:47:1000059715161TRLO0LSE
1606350.00 13:21:5000059716149TRLO0LSE
749350.00 13:25:5000059716264TRLO0LSE
497350.00 13:25:5000059716263TRLO0LSE
56349.50 13:26:5000059716289TRLO0LSE
1580349.50 13:26:5000059716286TRLO0LSE
436349.50 13:51:0500059717335TRLO0LSE
1217349.50 13:51:1400059717343TRLO0LSE
1663350.00 14:00:2200059717696TRLO0LSE
396350.50 14:00:2200059717699TRLO0LSE
500350.50 14:00:2200059717698TRLO0LSE
731350.50 14:00:2200059717697TRLO0LSE
1512350.00 14:22:0200059718576TRLO0LSE
500350.50 14:23:0400059718604TRLO0LSE
672350.50 14:23:0400059718603TRLO0LSE
500350.00 14:29:1600059718966TRLO0LSE
87350.00 14:29:1600059718965TRLO0LSE
559350.00 14:29:1600059718964TRLO0LSE
1277349.50 14:32:1600059719260TRLO0LSE
227349.50 14:32:1600059719259TRLO0LSE
1478348.50 14:43:2800059719925TRLO0LSE
699350.00 14:59:1600059721016TRLO0LSE
755350.00 15:02:1600059721225TRLO0LSE
692350.00 15:02:1600059721224TRLO0LSE
1683350.00 15:07:2100059721756TRLO0LSE
1192350.00 15:07:2100059721755TRLO0LSE
338350.00 15:07:2100059721754TRLO0LSE
739350.00 15:15:1500059722444TRLO0LSE
161350.00 15:15:1500059722443TRLO0LSE
653350.00 15:16:0500059722505TRLO0LSE
490350.00 15:16:0500059722504TRLO0LSE
1668349.50 15:16:4600059722557TRLO0LSE
639350.00 15:33:2500059723749TRLO0LSE
359350.00 15:33:2500059723748TRLO0LSE
500350.00 15:33:2500059723747TRLO0LSE
468350.00 15:35:3500059723946TRLO0LSE
250350.00 15:35:35 00059723945TRLO0LSE
500350.00 15:35:3500059723944TRLO0LSE
330350.00 15:35:3500059723943TRLO0LSE
620350.50 15:41:4500059724499TRLO0LSE
98350.50 15:41:4500059724498TRLO0LSE
433350.50 15:41:4500059724497TRLO0LSE
500350.50 15:41:4500059724496TRLO0LSE
500350.00 15:50:5600059725379TRLO0LSE
500350.50 15:57:5200059726068TRLO0LSE
488350.50 15:57:5200059726067TRLO0LSE
58350.50 15:57:5200059726075TRLO0LSE
500350.50 15:57:5200059726074TRLO0LSE
711350.50 15:57:5200059726072TRLO0LSE
700350.00 16:01:2500059726344TRLO0LSE
293350.00 16:01:2500059726343TRLO0LSE
100350.00 16:01:2500059726342TRLO0LSE
688350.00 16:01:5200059726360TRLO0LSE
184350.00 16:11:0100059727543TRLO0LSE
700350.00 16:11:0100059727542TRLO0LSE
100350.00 16:11:0100059727541TRLO0LSE
1207350.00 16:16:3300059728587TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
