Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

28 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 27 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 349.8559 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 350.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 348 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 5,132,984 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 240,958,439, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 27 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 100 349.00 08:11:55 00059704833TRLO0 LSE 1561 350.50 08:15:02 00059704883TRLO0 LSE 691 350.50 08:15:02 00059704885TRLO0 LSE 941 350.50 08:15:02 00059704884TRLO0 LSE 1795 350.50 08:16:03 00059704917TRLO0 LSE 1573 350.00 08:20:23 00059704995TRLO0 LSE 1739 350.50 08:22:21 00059705044TRLO0 LSE 1656 350.00 08:22:21 00059705048TRLO0 LSE 696 350.50 08:26:15 00059705135TRLO0 LSE 749 350.50 08:29:15 00059705238TRLO0 LSE 1292 350.00 08:41:53 00059705883TRLO0 LSE 452 350.00 08:41:53 00059705882TRLO0 LSE 723 349.50 08:41:53 00059705887TRLO0 LSE 862 349.50 08:44:00 00059705938TRLO0 LSE 1496 349.00 08:49:23 00059706097TRLO0 LSE 1798 350.50 08:59:53 00059706549TRLO0 LSE 145 350.50 09:09:50 00059706917TRLO0 LSE 1618 350.50 09:09:50 00059706916TRLO0 LSE 500 350.50 09:10:51 00059706945TRLO0 LSE 1723 350.50 09:10:51 00059706943TRLO0 LSE 229 349.00 09:13:51 00059707042TRLO0 LSE 74 349.00 09:13:51 00059707041TRLO0 LSE 231 349.00 09:21:48 00059707290TRLO0 LSE 194 349.00 09:21:48 00059707293TRLO0 LSE 95 349.00 09:21:48 00059707292TRLO0 LSE 710 349.00 09:21:48 00059707291TRLO0 LSE 1477 348.50 09:29:45 00059707653TRLO0 LSE 1114 348.50 09:38:42 00059708025TRLO0 LSE 432 348.50 09:43:50 00059708312TRLO0 LSE 144 348.50 09:43:50 00059708311TRLO0 LSE 1575 348.00 09:58:10 00059708764TRLO0 LSE 144 349.00 10:53:10 00059711446TRLO0 LSE 1497 349.50 10:54:30 00059711487TRLO0 LSE 75 349.50 10:55:30 00059711526TRLO0 LSE 1999 349.50 10:55:30 00059711524TRLO0 LSE 615 349.00 11:11:50 00059712021TRLO0 LSE 941 349.00 11:11:50 00059712020TRLO0 LSE 681 349.50 11:52:35 00059713328TRLO0 LSE 1063 350.00 12:01:20 00059713768TRLO0 LSE 399 350.00 12:01:20 00059713767TRLO0 LSE 625 350.00 12:01:20 00059713769TRLO0 LSE 500 350.00 12:01:20 00059713770TRLO0 LSE 731 350.00 12:01:35 00059713776TRLO0 LSE 165 350.00 12:01:35 00059713775TRLO0 LSE 32 350.00 12:01:35 00059713774TRLO0 LSE 500 350.00 12:01:35 00059713773TRLO0 LSE 1433 350.00 12:09:27 00059713985TRLO0 LSE 213 350.00 12:09:27 00059713984TRLO0 LSE 1733 350.00 12:25:32 00059714525TRLO0 LSE 1131 349.50 12:47:10 00059715163TRLO0 LSE 118 349.50 12:47:10 00059715162TRLO0 LSE 281 349.50 12:47:10 00059715161TRLO0 LSE 1606 350.00 13:21:50 00059716149TRLO0 LSE 749 350.00 13:25:50 00059716264TRLO0 LSE 497 350.00 13:25:50 00059716263TRLO0 LSE 56 349.50 13:26:50 00059716289TRLO0 LSE 1580 349.50 13:26:50 00059716286TRLO0 LSE 436 349.50 13:51:05 00059717335TRLO0 LSE 1217 349.50 13:51:14 00059717343TRLO0 LSE 1663 350.00 14:00:22 00059717696TRLO0 LSE 396 350.50 14:00:22 00059717699TRLO0 LSE 500 350.50 14:00:22 00059717698TRLO0 LSE 731 350.50 14:00:22 00059717697TRLO0 LSE 1512 350.00 14:22:02 00059718576TRLO0 LSE 500 350.50 14:23:04 00059718604TRLO0 LSE 672 350.50 14:23:04 00059718603TRLO0 LSE 500 350.00 14:29:16 00059718966TRLO0 LSE 87 350.00 14:29:16 00059718965TRLO0 LSE 559 350.00 14:29:16 00059718964TRLO0 LSE 1277 349.50 14:32:16 00059719260TRLO0 LSE 227 349.50 14:32:16 00059719259TRLO0 LSE 1478 348.50 14:43:28 00059719925TRLO0 LSE 699 350.00 14:59:16 00059721016TRLO0 LSE 755 350.00 15:02:16 00059721225TRLO0 LSE 692 350.00 15:02:16 00059721224TRLO0 LSE 1683 350.00 15:07:21 00059721756TRLO0 LSE 1192 350.00 15:07:21 00059721755TRLO0 LSE 338 350.00 15:07:21 00059721754TRLO0 LSE 739 350.00 15:15:15 00059722444TRLO0 LSE 161 350.00 15:15:15 00059722443TRLO0 LSE 653 350.00 15:16:05 00059722505TRLO0 LSE 490 350.00 15:16:05 00059722504TRLO0 LSE 1668 349.50 15:16:46 00059722557TRLO0 LSE 639 350.00 15:33:25 00059723749TRLO0 LSE 359 350.00 15:33:25 00059723748TRLO0 LSE 500 350.00 15:33:25 00059723747TRLO0 LSE 468 350.00 15:35:35 00059723946TRLO0 LSE 250 350.00 15:35:35 00059723945TRLO0 LSE 500 350.00 15:35:35 00059723944TRLO0 LSE 330 350.00 15:35:35 00059723943TRLO0 LSE 620 350.50 15:41:45 00059724499TRLO0 LSE 98 350.50 15:41:45 00059724498TRLO0 LSE 433 350.50 15:41:45 00059724497TRLO0 LSE 500 350.50 15:41:45 00059724496TRLO0 LSE 500 350.00 15:50:56 00059725379TRLO0 LSE 500 350.50 15:57:52 00059726068TRLO0 LSE 488 350.50 15:57:52 00059726067TRLO0 LSE 58 350.50 15:57:52 00059726075TRLO0 LSE 500 350.50 15:57:52 00059726074TRLO0 LSE 711 350.50 15:57:52 00059726072TRLO0 LSE 700 350.00 16:01:25 00059726344TRLO0 LSE 293 350.00 16:01:25 00059726343TRLO0 LSE 100 350.00 16:01:25 00059726342TRLO0 LSE 688 350.00 16:01:52 00059726360TRLO0 LSE 184 350.00 16:11:01 00059727543TRLO0 LSE 700 350.00 16:11:01 00059727542TRLO0 LSE 100 350.00 16:11:01 00059727541TRLO0 LSE 1207 350.00 16:16:33 00059728587TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

