Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Step-out Drilling Programme Update - CLONTIBRET

28 June 2022

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

STEP-OUT DRILLING PROGRAMMEUPDATE - CLONTIBRET GOLD DEPOSIT

Two holes in current programme drilled

Mineralisation intersected in both drill holes

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce that the first two drill holes of an eight-hole drilling programme that commenced on the Clontibret Gold deposit have been drilled, as part of the Step-Out Drilling Programme announced on 14 March 2022. Both drill holes intersected mineralisation.

Drill hole 1 was drilled to a down hole depth of 285.8 metres and achieved its objective of extending the Stockwork to the northeast and down dip. The intersections also included a number of new mineralisation zones. This drill hole has also demonstrated mineralisation in an area where there was no surface gold-in-soil geochemical signature. Laboratory analysis of the drill core is pending.

Drill hole 2 was drilled to a down hole depth of 179 metres. Mineralisation was intersected at a number of levels relating to the central lodes of the ore body and has thus extended these lodes. Again, laboratory analysis of the drill core is pending.

Two drill rigs are on site continuing with the scheduled initial eight-hole Joint Venture drilling programme.

Further announcements will be made as the programme progress and laboratory results are received and analysed.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, commented:

"I am very pleased to see that the drilling programme on the Clontibret Gold Deposit with our Joint Venture Partner Demir Export successfully intersected new mineralisation zones in the first drill hole with the second hole extending known mineralisation zones.

The programme is ongoing, and I look forward to providing further updates on results from the drilling. It appears that the mineralisation is extensive across the area and remains open in all directions, including at depth."

This release has been approved by Kevin McNulty PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff and holds a BSc/MSc in Geology and Remote Sensing, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

