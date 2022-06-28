Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear“ die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSLQ ISIN: CA17040B1013 Ticker-Symbol: ORO 
Lang & Schwarz
28.06.22
08:43 Uhr
0,005 Euro
-0,005
-100,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHOOM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHOOM HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,01008:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHOOM
CHOOM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHOOM HOLDINGS INC0,005-100,00 %
GRAPHANO ENERGY LTD0,203+0,50 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.