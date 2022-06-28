The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 28.06.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 28.06.2022Aktien1 US40523H1068 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. ADR2 IT0005497059 EXOR N.V. BZR3 CA74346M4065 ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2490187759 ManpowerGroup Inc.2 IT0005499543 Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A.3 DE000LB2BU35 Landesbank Baden-Württemberg4 DE000NLB3X51 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-5 XS2492482828 Barclays PLC6 CH1189217768 Kantonsspital Baselland7 US482480AM29 KLA Corp.8 US482480AL46 KLA Corp.9 XS2399467807 MAF Global Securities Ltd.10 USY29011DD52 GS Caltex Corp.11 FR001400BB83 Bpifrance S.A.12 IT0005497000 Italien, Republik13 US482480AN02 KLA Corp.14 IE000YZIVX22 Franklin Catholic Principles Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt UCITS ETF15 IE0004KLW911 Xtrackers ESG USD Emerging Markets Bond Quality Weighted UCITS ETF16 IE000UX5WPU4 Xtrackers iBoxx EUR Corporate Bond Yield Plus UCITS ETF17 LU2462217071 Xtrackers II ESG Global Government Bond UCITS ETF