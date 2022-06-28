Expanding BV's footprint in Consumer Products and Consumer Healthcare markets

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, announced the acquisition of Advanced Testing Laboratory (ATL), a leader in scientific sourcing services for the North American Consumer Healthcare Products, Cosmetics Personal Care and Medical Device markets.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, ATL's services span the entire product life cycle, from research and development to substance and product qualification to manufacturing. Services include Analytical Chemistry, Engineering, Life Science, Product Performance, Product Safety Regulatory, Quality Assurance and Regulatory Compliance.

The company employs over 500 people all over the US. It generated revenue of approximately €31 million in 2021.

Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas, commented

"In line with our 2025 Strategy, we are accelerating the diversification of the Consumer Products Services division into new markets and service models. Through its strong expertise in on-site scientific sourcing solutions and in lab-based services, ATL will contribute to the expansion of BV's footprint in North America. This major step in our development enables us to enter the fast-growing Consumer Healthcare market. I would like to warmly welcome the ATL teams to Bureau Veritas."

Greg Neal, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Testing Laboratory, added

We are excited to join Bureau Veritas and look forward to expanding the services we provide our clients while sharing our unique scientific sourcing solution and framework worldwide. Through our combined expertise, we will be able to offer a unique scientific sourcing, supply chain management and ESG solution to Consumer Healthcare Products and Medical Device brands. Our clients will have access to a larger solutions support base with the ability to replicate globally, amplifying the value to our ATL client base."

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

