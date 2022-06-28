The project will be rolled out globally after a pilot phase in Europe across Pernod Ricard's strategic international brands

Press Release 28 June, 2022

Continuing its efforts as a proactive player in the industry, Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) today announces the launch of a digital label system to better inform consumers about the products they purchase as well as responsible drinking. This initiative aims to offer consumers an efficient solution to their desire for more transparency on product content and health information. A European pilot program will be launched in July 2022, before being rolled out globally across all brands in the Group's portfolio by 2024.

In 2021, to support the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking's commitments, Pernod Ricard announced the addition of two warning pictograms on its packaging against underage drinking and drink driving, complementing its pre-existing warning logo against drinking when pregnant. Now the Group has gone a step further in terms of product and health information. Every bottle of Pernod Ricard's brands will soon carry its own QR code on its back label. Once scanned with a smartphone it will redirect the consumers directly to a platform where they will be able to access, on one unique place, relevant information for each product:

The list of ingredients and full nutrition facts that Pernod Ricard will be providing together with the European wine and spirits associations,

- Information about the health risks associated with the consumption of alcohol, and where to find relevant information in their country,

- Responsible drinking guidelines issued by their country's government authorities,including information about standard drinks and who should not drink alcohol, as well as a link to a consumer information website.

All the available content will be adapted to local specificities, in particular local drinking guidelines that vary from one country to another, and will be displayed in the local language.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard: "As a consumer-centric company committed to responsible drinking, this new digital label system strives to respond to our customers' evolving needs. Now more than ever, consumers want to know what is in their drinks Thanks to digital technology, this information can now be accessed easily. I am proud that Pernod Ricard continues to be an industry pioneer in spearheading such a proactive initiative

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €8,824 million in FY21. The Group, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets. Pernod Ricard's portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Campo Viejo, Mumm Sparkling and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term and sustainable growth for all its stakeholders, remaining true to its founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and strong sense of ethics. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 18,500 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité". Pernod Ricard 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap "Good Times from a Good Place" is integrated into all its activities from grain to glass, and Pernod Ricard is recognised as a UN Global Compact LEAD participant. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

