This year, pv magazine's European Roundtables will focus on the role of decarbonization right throughout the European continent and economy. More than 60 speakers will join us across two days and 10 sessions to address key topics including meeting ESG criteria by raising solar manufacturing standards, solar electric vehicles, novel solar applications, and high efficiency PV cell and module manufacturing concepts. The main stage program will be in English but we will also be hosting German, Spanish, and French networking discussions and break-out sessions with our European moderators. Check out ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...