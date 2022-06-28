- (PLX AI) - GN Store Nord shares rose 2.75% in early trading after Nordea analysts resumed coverage with a buy rating.
- • Price target DKK 450 implies 82% upside
- • The semiconductor shortage could improve faster than previously anticipated, while the market underappreciates the structural tailwinds supporting GN Audio, Nordea said
- • GN Hearing negative momentum should see an inflection point soon while an M&A scenario would present substantial upside to current valuation: Nordea
- • Possible M&A likely acts as a floor to the valuation even if the economic downturn is worse than expected: Nordea
