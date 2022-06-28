Kenji Yamaguchi appointed as IFR's new Vice President

The Executive Board of the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) has elected Marina Bill of ABB as its new President. Kenji Yamaguchi of FANUC appointed as IFR's new Vice President.

The new IFR President Marina Bill and her predecessor Milton Guerry. (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am honored to head the IFR as President and serve our industry and I thank the members of the IFR for their trust and support," said Marina Bill. "The unprecedented pace of change we're experiencing in global business provides a historic opportunity to shape industry for the next generation. Robotics and automation create flexible, sustainable and efficient solutions for businesses of all sizes that minimize cost, promote resilience and benefit society."

Bill thanked her predecessor for his work: "Milton Guerry took office at the starting point of the COVID-19 pandemic and served the industry dealing with a great number of challenges. He worked relentlessly as our ambassador and I am proud to continue this mission together with our new Vice President, Kenji Yamaguchi."

Marina Bill heads Global Marketing Sales for ABB's Robotics business which has approximately 11,000 employees, operating in over 100 locations in 53 countries. She has over 25 years of experience in a number of management and sales and marketing roles across automation at ABB. The Swedish and Swiss national holds a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering and Management from The Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

Kenji Yamaguchi has been serving as Representative Director, President and CEO of FANUC CORPORATION since April, 2019. After joining the company in April, 1993, he started his career with research and development of industrial robots, and has contributed to the development of several successful models. His main past responsibilities include heading the Production Engineering Department and Production Division, along with the CNC Business Division. He completed the master's course at the Department of Precision Mechanical Engineering, Graduate School of Engineering, the University of Tokyo in March 1993.

