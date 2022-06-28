Mainspring Energy, a US linear generator specialist, has adapted its technology so its generators can run on hydrogen and ammonia. It said the generators can ramp up and down quickly via solar, with the ability to dynamically switch between different kinds of fuels. Mainspring Energy has adapted its linear generators so they can run on hydrogen or ammonia fuel, on top of widely available fuels such as natural gas and biogas. "The generator has passed key tests to directly run 100% hydrogen and 100% ammonia fuels at high efficiencies," said company spokesperson Maria Amundson. "It may be used to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...