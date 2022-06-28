Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.06.2022
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
WKN: ETF127 ISIN: LU0635178014 Ticker-Symbol: E127 
Tradegate
28.06.22
09:10 Uhr
43,741 Euro
+0,418
+0,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,61643,70710:22
43,60543,71810:22
Dow Jones News
28.06.2022 | 09:46
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 27-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.0561

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11561259

CODE: LEMD LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0010435297 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LEMD LN 
Sequence No.:  170961 
EQS News ID:  1385045 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385045&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2022 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
