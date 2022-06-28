Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.06.2022 | 10:03
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amai Proteins, producer of 100% protein sweetener that reduces sugar in Food & Beverages by up to 70%, voted Global Winner at the 2022 Extreme Tech Challenge Competition

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amai Proteins, an Israeli start-up developer of novel designer proteins that answer the needs of consumers and industry, is the Global Winner of the 2022 XTC competition. Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) is the world's largest start-up competition for purpose-driven companies. Over 2000+ start-ups from 100+ countries competed in 10 impact areas ranging from Biotech to Education, Fintech to Cleantech, etc.