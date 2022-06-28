- (PLX AI) - Pandora is a buying opportunity after shares fell more than 40% so far this year, analysts at Handelsbanken said.
- • Pandora's guidance is too pessimistic, especially in light of the developments in the U.S. market, Handelsbanken said
- • The analysts point out that Signet's quarterly earnings were better than expected earlier this month
- • Pandora has a price target of DKK 860 at Handelsbanken
- • Shares are up 1.5% in morning trading in Copenhagen
