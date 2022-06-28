Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 27 June 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 27 June 2022 625.29 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 620.59 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



28 June 2022