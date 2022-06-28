Samir Modi launches Modicare International Limited at the iconic Natural History Museum, London

Part of the multi-billion dollar Modi Enterprises, Modicare International is slated to impact lives with its ethos of empowering people to realise their dreams

NEW DELHI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its strong 26 year old philosophy of 'Changing Lives' and strong organisational ethos of enabling people with freedom to realise their dreams, Modicare marked a significant milestone as the direct selling major forayed into the United Kingdom. With this launch, the brand takes its first vital step to bolster its international presence and expand to other significant geographies. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Modi Enterprises, Modicare is one of India's fastest growing direct selling brands and through this launch, the brand is taking its vision global.

Speaking on the occasion, Samir Modi, Founder and Director, Modicare International Limited said: "Modicare began with an audaciously ambitious dream of enabling people take charge of their lives and realise their dreams. Over the last 26 years, it has metamorphosed into a positive, empowering movement that has nurtured an ecosystem of 5 million inspired people. Modicare is beyond great products, it is a brand that has reimagined innovation, rewritten rules, garnered immense credibility and earned unmatched trust. I am privileged to bring Modicare, one of the fastest growing direct selling brands to the UK as our first step towards global expansion. Our commitment to our values of making dreams come true and freedom are attributes that best define us. As we foray into the UK powered by these values, we expect to make a meaningful difference to lives of direct sellers that join us. Driven by the philosophy of 'CHANGE YOUR THOUGHT, CHANGE YOURSELF, CHANGE THE WORLD' we at Modicare put in our very best in everything we do and we believe the universal appeal of this philosophy would resonate as much with people in the UK."

Modicare has a robust Compensation Plan and a strong portfolio of 175 international quality products, sourced from across the globe. Spread across 5 categories, including Health & Wellness, Skincare, Makeup, Personal Care and Food & Beverages, these products cater to varied consumer needs. The products have been formulated after extensive research and conform to international standards. All the products are backed by Modicare's 100% Quality Assurance.

Modicare International Limited envisions to become a significant direct selling company in the UK and add to the dynamism of the direct selling ecosystem in the country.

Modicare is part of Modi Enterprises, a multi-billion dollar conglomerate which has a strong legacy of 80+ years and is present across 120+ countries, with a workforce of over 30,000 people. Modicare is one of India's fastest growing direct selling companies with a network of over 5 million direct sellers. Through the UK launch, Modicare aims to consolidate its presence in the international space while enabling its direct sellers in the UK to optimise their full potential.

About Modicare International Limited

Modicare International Limited is committed to providing opportunities to all those who want to change their lives and fulfil their dreams. By empowering people with innovative quality products, we aim to pave the way for a better future for each individual and their families. We are creating business opportunities which will bring financial freedom for all those who are willing to work hard to fulfil their dreams. It is our vision to become a leading Direct Selling Company in the United Kingdom and meaningfully touch the lives of people who join us.

With over 175+ international quality products, a powerful compensation plan, training & development focus and world-class lifestyle centre, Modicare will empower individuals to take their business towards success.

For more information, visit uk.modicare.com

Facebook: http://facebook.com/officialmodicare.uk

Instagram: http://instagram.com/officialmodicare.uk

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849075/Samir_Modi_Modicare.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849076/Modicare_Logo.jpg