Spain's Tecnalia is developing a facility that will provide provide clean fuel for a hydrogen bus fleet in Birmingham, England.From pv magazine Spain In early 2020, the R&D center of Spain's Tecnalia, the University of Eindhoven, and France's Engie announced the creation of an industrial startup, H2SITE, in Biscay, Spain, to promote the on-site production of high-quality green hydrogen. One hurdle to the widespread adoption of hydrogen is the difficulty of transporting it over long distances. By contrast, ammonia is a molecule with a very high hydrogen density that is easy to transport and ...

