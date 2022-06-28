London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, Better Diversification Ltd is an emerging wealth management company that uses algorithmic trading to help users. The company recognizes the potential of algorithmic trading and the fact that it is an emerging industry. One thing to note is that algorithmic trading doesn't guarantee profits because the setup and analysis must be carefully considered. With keeping the same in mind, the company has come up with a strategy that includes the use of algorithmic trading, dealing in all major asset classes, and proper risk management techniques.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/128837_541a390be4f60888_001full.jpg

The company uses historical backtests to gauge the performance of trading strategies. It then doubles down on this result by taking into account risk management techniques and a professional approach to investments. It will also use computer-generated trade scripts.

However, the company's primary goal revolves around passive income and the concept of diversifying investments. The company is pretty transparent regarding risk management and will inform investors about performance and the risks of trading. It will also be more focused on providing value to investors. Better Diversification Ltd has already successfully launched several trading strategies with a high level of efficiency and profitability.

The company has yielded investment through many promising avenues. It is also important to note that the company is determined to prove the viability of algorithmic trading, and wants to give investors a better model through which they can benefit from their investments.

Media Contact:

Company name: Better Diversification Ltd.

Contact name: Vincent JAFFRENNOU

Company address: 128, City Road, London, EC1V 2NX, UNITED KINGDOM

Website URL: http://better-diversification.com/

Phone: +33627119059

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128837