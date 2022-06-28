BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The information contained in this release was correct as at 31 May 2022 . Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange website at:

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155 )

All information is at 31 May 2022 and unaudited.



At month end

2 Discount to NAV including income.

3 Based on a second and third interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 19 August 2021 and 18 November 2021 respectively, and a final dividend of 27.00p per share declared on 8 March 2022 all in respect of the year ended 31 December 2021, and a first interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 6 May 2022 in respect of year ending 31 December 2022.

4 Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year ended 31 December 2021.



Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance

The Company's NAV returned -0.7% in May, outperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return), which returned -1.7% (Performance figures in GBP).

Prices for most mined commodities were down in May, as lockdowns in China and high energy costs in Europe dampened demand expectations. For reference, copper, nickel and iron ore (62% fe.) prices were down -3.3%, -10.7% and -4.2% respectively over the month.

Mining equities were resilient given these moves, reflecting market expectations around longer term commodity prices and supply and demand tightness being relatively unchanged. The lockdowns in China translated into weaker economic data, with property data and PMI statistics particularly challenged. However, it is worth highlighting that we have since started to see evidence of the situation improving. Beijing and Shanghai are beginning to reopen and there have been supportive announcements from the Chinese government in terms of infrastructure spending commitments and help for first-time property buyers.

Strategy and Outlook

Supply and demand in mined commodity markets is generally very tight today and prices look well-supported in our view. On the demand side, increased global infrastructure spending is supporting demand, whilst we expect the mining sector to play a critical role in the coming years in supplying materials required for lower-carbon technologies, like wind turbines, solar panels and electric vehicles. The Russia/Ukraine crisis puts greater focus on energy independence, particularly for Europe, and will further accelerate investment into renewable energy capacity build out in our view. On the supply side, we are encouraged by what we are hearing from management teams in terms of maintaining their focus on capital discipline. Longer term, ill-discipline remains a risk but, regardless, increases in capital expenditure would take some time to feed through into new supply given the time-lags associated with mining projects.

Mining companies are generally in robust financial shape today with strong balance sheets and high levels of free cash flow being generated. Finally, we view mining equities as an effective way to hedge portfolios against persistent inflationary pressures, whilst, despite recent outperformance, valuations continue to look attractive in our view.

All data points are in USD terms unless stated otherwise.