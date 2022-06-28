The US Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada have issued a joint recall of patio umbrellas due to fires caused by the overheating of lithium-ion batteries.From pv magazine USA A joint recall with Health Canada, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (US CPSC) and SunVilla Corp. has been issued for all 10-foot solar LED market umbrellas. The umbrellas have LED lights on the arms of the umbrella that are powered by a lithium-ion battery charged with a small solar panel. The recall was issued after reports of batteries overheating and causing fires in the United States and Canada. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...