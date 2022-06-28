Largest IT Transformation Program in the Region Will Position Nuuday As One of the Most Advanced Telcos in Europe

Netcracker Technology and Nuuday announced today that Nuuday, the largest telecom service provider in Denmark, has selected Netcracker as its strategic partner for the largest IT transformation program in the Nordic region. Netcracker's cloud-native, microservices-based Digital BSS/OSS portfolio and Professional Services will serve as the cornerstone of the project to help the service provider eliminate legacy solutions, quickly launch new services and create superior digital customer journeys.

The transformation program will support all of Nuuday's lines of business, including broadband, TV, mobile and B2B services. Nuuday will also leverage Netcracker Managed Services for the solution, which will be hosted in the public cloud.

"We are now making the largest IT investment in our company history with the purpose of replacing complex systems and re-engineering our commercial and operational processes to make life easier for our customers," said Jon James, CEO of Nuuday. "We want to accelerate our pace of innovation and transform Nuuday into one of the most digital and advanced telcos in Europe."

"Netcracker is thrilled to partner with Nuuday through this strategic initiative to modernize its BSS and OSS systems," said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker. "Netcracker is making its mark in the Nordics, and we are excited for the opportunity to help realize Nuuday's vision to become best in class."

"In Netcracker, we have found the perfect partner with a solid delivery record and previous success with large IT transformation projects," said Monika Gullin, CTO of Nuuday. "Together with Netcracker, we will apply a best-of-suite approach and build a new modern IT stack that will allow Nuuday to concentrate on customers, channel management and product innovation."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

About Nuuday

Nuuday is a united family of strong and well-known brands with the shared purpose of making sense with technology. Our family consists of YouSee, Telmore, Hiper, Blockbuster, TDC Erhverv, NetDesign, YouTV, eesy and Relatel, and together we represent the TV, broadband, network, telephony and entertainment of the future. We deliver innovative digital services to most Danish households and businesses across cross-functional teams, 33 nationalities and more than 3,800 unique colleagues. As Denmark's leading digital service provider, we aspire to use technology to create a more meaningful future for our customers and society.

