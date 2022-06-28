Anzeige
Breaking News! Kickt „Yumy Bear" die Konkurrenz aus den Shops?
WKN: A0LF3P ISIN: US89628E1047 
PR Newswire
28.06.2022 | 12:27
Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Mass production of new-generation 430W Vertex S begins, Trina Solar is delivering the ultra-high performance modules for all rooftops

CHANGZHOU, China, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 28, 2022, the Trina Solar 210 Super Factory in Yiwu, China, officially began mass producing its new generation of Vertex S 430W module, marking the modules' start of full-scale production. The estimated production capacity of the new Vertex series including upgraded Vertex S and Vertex 580W this year will reach 10GW, a figure that is expected to more than double next year. The highly innovative new-generation Vertex modules will result in more global module shipments to meet the growing market demand, and deliver a superior green technology experience to customers and end users worldwide as more zero-carbon solar roofs are built.

Since its release in April, the Trina Solar's upgraded Vertex Series, with higher power yet lower LCOE, has drawn a lot of attention internationally and has been widely praised by customers. In addition to the leading multi-busbar technology, non-destructive cutting and high-density interconnect technologies, it uses the latest 210R rectangular silicon wafer technology and innovative module design, boosting the single-module power by up to 30W, with Vertex S output power to 430W and Vertex 550W output power to 580W, achieving module efficiency of up to 21.8%, offering significant advantages over other similar products in the global distributed market.

With new 210R technology adding to the 210 Vertex product family, Trina Solar further strengthens its competitiveness in the distributed market segment. Through continuous innovation and breakthroughs, Trina Solar 210R modules significantly reduce LCOE and ensure high-level reliability. This provides excellent performance in the distributed market, including residential rooftops and industrial and commercial scenarios worldwide. It also continues to maximize value for customers, allowing Trina Solar to maintain its leading position in full distributed solar applications.

To ensure the new ultra-high performance modules' high quality and efficiency, Trina Solar has comprehensively upgraded its 210 Super Factory in Yiwu by upscaling both the production line and manufacturing process. Trina Solar will continue bringing more reliable and high-quality products with greater customers' value and higher returns, and support the green and low-carbon development worldwide.

© 2022 PR Newswire
