Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the commencement of an airborne gravity/magnetic survey over their 100% owned Carson Lake Uranium Project which lies on the north-eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Carson Lake project covers the northeast extension of a major conductive trend that is also present on Purepoint's Red Willow project. The current airborne gravity survey results will help further define north-south trending structures and geologic contacts interpreted from prior magnetic survey results. Interpreted structures that crosscut the conductive trend are considered prospective exploration target areas as structural complexity may have developed and trapped uranium-rich fluids.

Highlights

Purepoint will be conducting an airborne Gravity Gradiometer, Gravity and Magnetic Survey across the project.

The survey will cover 390 kilometres of flight at 100 metre spacings.

Results and interpretations should be complete by early July.





Figure 1: Carson Lake Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3218/129199_10d7cc66b43a59a7_002full.jpg

Carson Lake Project

The 100% owned Carson Lake Project is located near the north-eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin and covers an area of 4,972 hectares. Exploration is focused on basement-hosted uranium mineralization targets similar to the Eagle Point deposit situated 50 kilometers south-southwest of Carson Lake.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium exploration targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO

Phone: (416) 603-8368

Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

