Company Unveils Innovative New Line at the 10th Future Fabrics Expo in London

Today at the 10th Future Fabrics Expo in London, Chargeurs PCC, the world's largest apparel interlinings manufacturer, launched the first-ever collection of inner components made with sustainable, traceable, blockchain-backed NATIVA wool. The new NATIVA Collection includes an assortment of interlinings, garment padding/insulation, shoulder pads, felts and chest canvas for suiting that combine superior, long-lasting performance with washable, moisture-resistant comfort and softness that only wool can provide.

The Chargeurs PCC NATIVA Collection of inner components is made with certified, natural Merino wool fibers that are traceable across the entire value chain, from the farms where the sheep are bred and shorn, to the factories where the fibers are spun or knitted, to the end garment. The NATIVA label stands for quality and authenticity and guarantees that products have been created with respect for the environment and animal welfare. Brands incorporating Chargeurs PCC inner components made with NATIVA wool can communicate their sustainability credentials to customers by leveraging the NATIVA story of certified traceability.

"Sustainability has become a crucial priority for the global fashion industry and we are thrilled to launch this first-of-its-kind collection of green interlining solutions made with traceable NATIVA wool," said Gianluca Tanzi, CEO of Chargeurs Textile. "This collection enables brands to prove their strong commitment to transparency, sustainability and social responsibility, as the NATIVA label guarantees traceability backed by blockchain technology. We are constantly working to create innovative products using the highest-quality sustainable materials that offer long-lasting performance, comfort and softness and this is the latest step in our journey toward creating a more circular fashion industry."

Chargeurs Luxury Materials, the world leader in luxury combed wool and sister company to Chargeurs PCC, developed the NATIVA branded fiber concept. The farms that supply the wool for NATIVA follow the Textile Exchange's Responsible Wool Standard, a voluntary standard that addresses the welfare of sheep and the land they graze on. These suppliers also must adhere to the NATIVA protocol that covers animal welfare, land management, corporate social responsibility and traceability via blockchain technology. Current NATIVA wool brand partners include Stella McCartney, Vivienne Westwood, Madewell, Napapijri, Reformation and more.

"With this launch, we now have a wider portfolio of NATIVA products to offer our current customers and we can introduce the NATIVA concept to Chargeurs PCC's customers," said Federico Paullier, Managing Director of Chargeurs Luxury Materials. "NATIVA supports end brands with sustainability in wool, with full traceability from farm to brand, CSR along the supply chain and innovative fiber solutions; by partnering with Chargeurs PCC, we can now add many essential inner components to our offering as well."

ABOUT CHARGEURS PCC

Chargeurs PCC provides end-to-end solutions for the world's leading fashion apparel brands by designing and manufacturing interlining, a technical fabric used to help garments retain their shape and structure. Its parent company, Chargeurs, is based in France and employs more than 2,500 people across five continents to serve its clients in more than 90 countries.

