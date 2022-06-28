Investment In Independent, Audio Measurement Platform Comes at A Time When Audio Ad Spending Soars to Record-Levels

Veritonic, the industry's comprehensive audio analytics and research platform, announced today it closed a $7.5 million Series A funding round led by Lavrock Ventures, with additional investment from Progress Ventures, Greycroft, Lerer Hippeau and Newark Venture Partners. Lavrock Ventures' Daniel Hanks will join the board of directors. This investment comes at a time when audio advertising spending reaches record levels, according to eMarketer.

Brands and agencies trust Veritonic's platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of audio assets including audio logos, audio ads, podcast ads, and more at every stage of a campaign. The resulting insight enables them to data-back their investment in audio and podcasting, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase campaign effectiveness while providing their audiences with highly engaging listening experiences. The gold standard in audio measurement, Veritonic recently launched its audio-first Attribution solution to help brands track and measure campaign performance across any app, hosting platform, or listening device.

"An increasing number of brands are viewing audio as a must-have marketing vehicle for reaching and resonating with audiences," said Veritonic Founder and CEO Scott Simonelli. "Our pioneering and independent analytics and measurement platform takes the guesswork out of audio, helping brands invest smarter, optimize their message, and remain top of mind in an increasingly competitive advertising landscape. This investment is testament to our early, potent leadership and innovation in this fast-growing sector."

Veritonic will use the capital to support the hiring of top talent, and further the development of its end-to-end audio insight and measurement capabilities.

"Insightful data and research from the Veritonic platform allow us to make strategic, informed decisions around every element of our sponsors' audio campaigns which result in them continuously outperforming our expectations," said Gina Garrubbo, President CEO, National Public Media.

Audio advertising spending grew by 14.4% last year to US $18.06 billion, the fastest growth rate in 40 years. Additionally, U.S. podcast advertising revenues rose to $1.4 billion in 2021, surpassing the $1 billion mark for the first time. IAB forecasts that the podcast market will exceed $2 billion in 2022 and will be over $4 billion by 2024.

"As audio advertising growth continues to skyrocket, more brands and agencies are turning to Veritonic to fill the vital gap in media and technology," said Daniel Hanks, General Partner, Lavrock Ventures. "Veritonic empowers brands with the tools to validate investment, optimize audio assets, and increase ROI. We're excited to be a part of Veritonic's continued growth and success."

About Lavrock Ventures

Founded in 2016, Lavrock Ventures is a venture capital firm that seeks to invest in early-stage companies operating in the software, big data, deep tech, and national security sectors. Based in the greater Washington DC area, Lavrock partners with passionate entrepreneurs across North America and Europe who are working to solve some of the most critical problems facing major institutions in the private and public sectors. For more information, visit www.lavrockvc.com.

About Veritonic

World-renowned brands, agencies, publishers, and platforms rely on Veritonic's comprehensive audio analytics and research platform to research, test, and measure the ROI of their audio assets and campaigns pre-market, in-market, and post-campaign. The resulting insight enables clients to gain confidence in their audio investment, mitigate risk through optimization, and increase their return as they engage consumers with compelling audio experiences. For more information, visit https://www.veritonic.com.

