Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Concierge Medical Consultants Inc. ("Concierge"), is pleased to introduce Prestige Medical Care (PMC) to private clientele in the Vancouver area. The Company also plans to expand its (PMC) services to other provinces to help provide personalized healthcare to Canadians.

The Company's prestige care service anticipates achieving major popularity in Vancouver with its premium healthcare program, delivering a full-service concierge health management system through personalized medical and non-medical care.

About Prestige Care

Our team of health care professionals provide the following services for patients:

Your own personal physician led team of health care professionals that follow you through your health journey

24/7 medical care with house calls, virtual appointments, and wellness visits

Unlimited and same day clinic visits

Prescriptions

Corporate and Executive Health Plans

Naturopathy

IV Therapy

The B.C Medical Journal reports an evolving crisis in B.C.'s primary health care indicating that 17.7% of B.C residents lacked a health care provider due to staff shortages. The situation in the B.C. capital reports that an estimated 100,000 residents lack a family physician. Burnout and lack of adequate compensation are one of the many reasons reported for a shortage of health care professionals. Concierge's mission is to fill the gap and provide health care professionals to those who need it. (Source: The evolving crisis in primary care | British Columbia Medical Journal (bcmj.org))

"With private health care on the rise as the public sector faces demand, our team of board-certified physicians and registered nurses are prepared to service the community. Management is confident that continued growth is expected for our medical division and look forward to expanding Concierge to help improve the lives of our community," said Lena Kozovski, CEO of the Company.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro is a Screening and Medical Technology company that provides turnkey screening solutions with its proprietary medical alerting software. ScreenPro's unique access to multiple manufacturers of high-quality test kits and its strategic partnership with labs in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec allows ScreenPro to be a full-service nationwide provider of COVID testing and breast cancer screening solutions across Canada. In addition, ScreenPro has its own medical doctor and nursing professionals with on the ground support staff and transportation, with access to high quality PPEs to ensure that clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com

About Concierge

Concierge Medical Consultants is a small group of board-certified practicing emergency physicians who think that urgent care does not just happen in an ER or your doctor's office, it can happen anywhere at any time. Dr Jibran Sharif, MD, CCFP EM, RDMS, is the founder and President of Concierge Medical Consultants, he is a passionate advocate of Concierge medicine and believes that all patients should have robust, timely and personalized access to health care professionals. He earned a degree in Economics at the University of British Columbia before graduating with a medical degree and residencies in Emergency Medicine and Ultrasound at the University of Sydney, University of Saskatchewan, and the University of Calgary, respectively. He is a full time Emergency physician in the GVRD and a Clinical lecturer with the faculty of Emergency Medicine at the University of British Columbia.

For additional information, please visit Concierge's website at www.conciergemedical.ca

