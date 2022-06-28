Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: STVGF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce the XRF results for Hole NM220003, at the Company's initial Stage 1 drill program at its flagship Nine Mile Brook VMS Project in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada ("BMC").

Hole NM22003 has been logged, measured, photographed, and cut and shipped for submission to ALS Global in Moncton, New Brunswick for certified analysis. The Company has completed its XRF analysis for its 3rd hole (NM220003) utilizing an Olympus Vanta 50 portable XRF equipped with a 50Kv Workstation and Reflex XRF software. The XRF process included calibrating the machine and utilizing 4 standards in the sample stream (OREAS 522B, OREAS 622, CDN-CS-10 and CDN-BL-10 Blank) at 4-meter intervals. Each sample consisted of a 1-meter section of cut drill core and as such, the sample was not homogeneous. There were 11 Sample Batches (approx. 11m), each sample batch had approximately 24-30 data points analyzed per meter, 11 total meter sections, approximately 300 data points in this sampling. The core sample is placed cut face down, and the XRF gun takes a random unknown sample of the core. The operator has no knowledge of the laser point. The sum of the averages was divided by the number of pieces, the results of which are presented below.

Hole #3 was a vertical hole drilled to a depth of 50 meters at Target Area #1. The drill hole intersected a chalcopyrite rich copper zone mixed with pyrite and lesser sphalerite (Zn) and galena (Pb). The mineralization is classic VMS style, fine to medium grained, locally banded and some mixing with sediments and volcanics.

"Hole NM220003 continues to be a Cu rich VMS body in the Target Area #1. We are working diligently to process all the holes and submit to ALS Global Labs for certified assays. We are looking forward to receiving the Au & Ag results due to the high-grade copper and lead in the system. Next steps will be our borehole EM probe surveys along the target horizon which should identify additional mineralization along strike and depth. These types of deposits cluster and repeat in folds and EarthEX will add another important layer in our highly advanced exploration model utilizing new proprietary technology and reprocessing algorithms. We look forward to delivering more news on our Nine Mile Brook VMS Project shortly," stated Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., member of Technical Advisory Committee.

HOLE - NM220003 (XRF RESULTS) (11 Continuous Meters - Sampled)





Sample # Length Cu % Zn % Pb % Ag g/t Au g/t



683604 1m 6.302 0.676 0.381 TBD TBD 683605 1m 6.378 0.3144 0.319 TBD TBD 683606 1m 7.858 0.3307 0.375 TBD TBD 683607 1m 6.477 6.477 3.058 TBD TBD 683608 1m 6.473 7.882 2.356 TBD TBD 683609 1m 3.993 21.455 3.551 TBD TBD 683610 1m 4.92 5.173 2.357 TBD TBD 683611 1m 6.876 3.531 1.541 TBD TBD 683612 1m 10.591 0.161 0.161 TBD TBD 683613 1m 6.91 0.046 1.259 TBD TBD 683614 1m 1.159 0.384 0.587 TBD TBD





Total Weighted 11m 6.18% 4.22% 1.45% TBD TBD Average

XRF STANDARDS RESULTS STD XRF

Range





OREAS 622 - Cu STD 0.49% (0.403 - 0.408 %) OREAS 622 - Pb STD 2.11% (1.95- 2.02 %) OREAS 622 - Zn STD 10.24% (8.03- 8.29 %) OREAS 504B - Cu STD 1.11% (1.08 - 1.10%) CDN-CGS-10 - Cu STD 1.55% (1.46 - 1.49 %)



Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA, Director and member of the technical advisory committee, stated, "This hole further defines our Target Area #1 body and we are currently preparing samples for shipment to EarthEX Geophysical Solutions ("EarthEX") in Selkirk, MB for physical properties analysis, along with our borehole EM survey, which will be applied to their 3D exploration analysis model for identification of further bodies similar to this target. These types of VMS bodies cluster in strings or multiple lens' in the BMC. This is the 3rd DDH results in our Target Area #1 VMS zone. We look forward to announcing our certified assays (including Ag & Au) results from ALS Global Labs."





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/129228_76d655b41449499f_003full.jpg









Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/129228_76d655b41449499f_004full.jpg









Figure 3



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/129228_76d655b41449499f_005full.jpg







Figure 4



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7335/129228_76d655b41449499f_006full.jpg

The anticipated date for receipt of certified assays is approximately 3 - 4 weeks. In total, 11.00m continuous drill core from DDH NM220003 were submitted. We look forward to receiving the certified assay values. The logging and cutting of core were done by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo. (QP for Nine Mile). The XRF analysis was conducted by Patrick Cruickshank, MBA (Director and member of Technical Advisory Committee) under the supervision of G. Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., member of Technical Advisory Committee.

X-ray fluorescence ("XRF") is a non-destructive analytical technique used to determine the elemental composition of materials such as drill core. XRF analyzers determine the chemistry of a sample by measuring the fluorescent (or secondary) X-ray emitted from a sample when it is excited by a primary X-ray source. It should be noted that the results only provide an indication of the amount of Cu, Pb and Zn present. Certified assaying of the core samples is still required to accurately determine the amount of base metal and precious metal mineralization (Copper-Lead-Zinc-Silver and Gold). We have displayed the XRF unit results for the standards and are listed in the tables above.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, a member of Nine Mile's Technical Advisory Committee, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

"Charles MaLette"

CEO, President, Director & Secretary

T: 604-428-5171

E: info@ninemilemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) the Company is looking forward to receiving the Au & Ag results due to the high-grade copper and lead in the system, (b) the Company's borehole EM probe surveys along the target horizon which should identify additional mineralization along strike and depth, (c) this third drill hole further defines our Target Area #1 body and we are preparing samples for shipment to EarthEX for physical properties analysis, along with our borehole EM survey, (d) the anticipated date for receipt of certified assays is approximately 3 - 4 weeks, and (e) the XRF results only provide an indication of the amount of Cu, Pb and Zn present, and that certified assaying of the core samples is still required to accurately determine the amount of base metal and precious metal mineralization. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/129228