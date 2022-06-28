Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: City of Bridgeport, CT Proudly Opens its Flexi-Pave Jogging Trail at Seaside Park

Atlantic Power & Infrastructures KB Industries Flexi®-Pave provides municipality with beneficial drainage technology that will remove harmful pollutants from entering the aquifer.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce its proprietary Flexi®-Pave installation has been completed for the 1380 ft long recreational walking/jogging loop at Bridgeport's well known, famed and popular outdoor entertainment pavilion, 'Seaside Park' - 'Band Shell'.

The Grand Opening in June 2022 of Bridgeport's jogging track at 'Seaside Park' - 'Band Shell' has opened a new era of enhanced facilities for residents and visitors alike, thanks to the city's extensive research into the most preferred, most advanced, and most beneficial material available for walkers, joggers, and runners. The city committed to installing Flexi®-Pave to enhance the area while avoiding the ever-increasing budget struggles necessary to maintain the clay surface on their 1,380-foot-long recreational walking/jogging loop.

The City determined that like many municipalities, financial restrains are resulting in finding improved ways that will reduce their costly maintenance short term and in the long run. The city considered the alternatives and determined that using other traditional materials and technologies, such as concrete and asphalt, would not only be irresponsible but would also be more costly and show no beneficial enhancement to the 'loop' and especially to the users of the track. They determined that the likelihood of failure using anything, but Flexi®-Pave would have been wasteful. This extensive research resulted in the city contracting Tri-State Flexi®-Pave, Inc., to install Flexi®-Pave.

Seaside Park is located in Fairfield County; geographically located on the southwestern Connecticut coastline of Long Island Sound. It's positioning to the adjacent beaches provides cool breezes off Long Island Sound, and quick access to other park amenities. The city leadership knew the loop had to be upgraded due to the low-lying coastal location of the loop that had been subject to flooding in heavy rain events and storm surges.

During 'Super Storm Sandy' the loop and great lawn were under 6' of salt water. The city determined the correct solution is to have a surface that is permeable, bonded and monolithic, resistant to flooding and to salt corrosion, yet durable to heavy pedestrian traffic, comfortable and safe to walk and jog on. Their research determined that only KBI's Flexi®-Pave permeable flexible pavement, will allow the maintenance, management and resilience needed to sustain stormwater and storm surges that the harsh coastal environment dishes out. As a result, KBI's affiliate and certified installers Tri-State Flexi®-Pave, Inc. have been renovating the loop over the past several months.

Tri-State Flexi®-Pave, Inc., explained how the 1380 Lineal foot loop has been widened from 8' to 10'; with a new compacted gravel base that has been installed to provide foundation support and stormwater storage capacity. Three areas of the loop have been reenforced with additional stone and geo-textiles to allow for vehicle access to the great lawn for events. The edges of the loop have been supported by welded steel edging and the finish surface of Flexi®-Pave will now provide decades of recreation benefits for Bridgeport residence and visitors.

This installation is a major bonus to the city and the residents, with the nearly 13,800 sf Flexi®-Pave used to create the loop surface and in unison benefitting the environment by recycling over 4500 used tires to produce the Flexi®-Pave.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi ® -Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

