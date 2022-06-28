Titan achieves the highest rating of 4.8/5 in email software on G2, is awarded first position in Ease of Use and Customer Service

Titan has emerged as the highest-rated email software on G2 with a rating of 4.8/5, accelerating past products such as Microsoft Outlook and Google Workspace. Built specifically for professionals and small businesses, Titan was awarded the #1 position in Customer Service for Email in G2's Summer 2022 Report. The platform also received top rankings for Ease of Use and Implementation. G2 is a globally recognized platform for peer-to-peer software reviews. Its Summer 2022 Reports of Best Software Products rank the world's best software based on authentic reviews from real users.

Titan takes a new approach to email with a product that enables businesses to build deeper relationships with customers through its innovative tools and features. Titan's customers mention the product's aesthetics and the company's philosophy of taking direct input from users to co-create the product as the most significant factors that contribute to their ratings. Within the last two quarters, Titan has risen to be among the top five products by G2 in business email and now serves 300,000 small businesses in more than 100 countries worldwide.

"We invested in email as a category because we believe small businesses are underserved by expensive, overbuilt tools that have not innovated meaningfully in years," explains Bhavin Turakhia, founder and CEO of Titan. "The recognition and the awards only validate our belief that we're co-creating the future of email with our users."

Among the G2 reviews, Titan is praised most commonly for its ease of use, affordability, customer support, and business-oriented features such as Read Receipts, Send Later, and Email Templates.

Titan (https://titan.email) was founded by Bhavin Turakhia in 2018 in pursuit of enabling small businesses to grow and be more productive. Titan is available through leading Web-presence providers around the world, notably WordPress.com, Hostinger, and Name.com. Titan is valued at $300 million after a strategic Series A investment from Automattic, the Web-presence company behind WordPress.com, and WooCommerce that closed last year.

