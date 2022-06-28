Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces New Antiviral Research on Brilacidin in Bunyaviruses and Alphaviruses to be Presented at the 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium

Research was performed by scientists at George Mason University's Center for Infectious Disease Research (formerly NCBID)

WAKEFIELD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) ("the Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced new antiviral research on Brilacidin in vitro antiviral activity in bunyaviruses and alphaviruses has been accepted for a Poster Presentation at the 2022 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS), taking place September 12-15, 2022, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Kissimmee, FL. Last year, Brilacidin antiviral findings were also accepted for presentation at the MHSRS, an annual four-day scientific symposium sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The poster -- Brilacidin, a Host Defense Peptide Mimetic, is a Broad-Spectrum Countermeasure Strategy Against Acutely Infectious Viruses -- will be part of the Development of New Front Line Therapies to Prevent and Treat Endemic Viral Diseases (non-SARS-CoV-2) Breakout Session.

As released last week, Brilacidin has been researched by NIH/NIAID-sponsored and other academic collaborators as a novel broad-spectrum antiviral drug candidate. A review article is being prepared on Brilacidin based on this research and on results from the Company's Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04784897) of intravenous Brilacidin in moderate-to-severe hospitalized cases of COVID-19.

Alerts

Sign-up for Innovation Pharmaceuticals email alerts is available at: http://www.ipharminc.com/email-alerts/

About Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPIX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of innovative therapies addressing multiple areas of unmet medical need, including inflammatory diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. The Company is also active in evaluating other potential investment opportunities that can add value and diversify its portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, statements concerning future product development plans, including with respect to specific indications; statements regarding the therapeutic potential and capabilities of the StingRay System; future regulatory developments; and any other statements which are other than statements of historical fact. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Among other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements are risks related to conducting pre-clinical studies and clinical trials and seeking regulatory and licensing approvals in the United States and other jurisdictions, including without limitation that compounds and devices may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing, or be granted regulatory approval to be sold and marketed in the United States or elsewhere; prior test results may not be replicated in future studies and trials; the Company's need for, and the availability of, substantial capital in the future to fund its operations and research and development, including the amount and timing of the sale of shares of common stock under securities purchase agreements; and the Company's licensee(s) may not successfully complete pre-clinical or clinical testing and the Company will not receive milestone payments. A more complete description of these and other risk factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the information currently available to the Company on the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Leo Ehrlich

info@ipharminc.com

SOURCE: Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/706735/Innovation-Pharmaceuticals-Announces-New-Antiviral-Research-on-Brilacidin-in-Bunyaviruses-and-Alphaviruses-to-be-Presented-at-the-2022-Military-Health-System-Research-Symposium