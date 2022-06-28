Intersects a further 177 meters at 1.0 grams per tonne gold equivalent at Guintär

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2022) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") announces results from a further three diamond drill holes at its Guintär copper-gold exploration project and initial drill results from the immediately contiguous El Aleman option agreement area, in Antioquia Department, Colombia.

The Guintär project is part of the Guintär-Niverengo and Margaritas (GNM) project area which comprises the two contiguous Guintär and Niverengo concession contracts and the neighboring Margaritas concession contract, located approximately 50 Km west of Medellin in Antioquia Department, Colombia (see Figure 1). The titles were acquired through the Company's purchase of Northern Colombia Holdings Limited, an affiliate of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (see Press Release May 31, 2019). The GNM project is a 50-50 exploration joint venture pursuant to a strategic alliance agreement dated March 2, 2020 between the Company and Mineros S.A. ("Mineros" TSX:MSA; MINEROS:CB; see Press Release March 3, 2020). Royal Road is operator of the strategic alliance.

Drilling at Guintär commenced in July of 2021 and was aimed principally at testing for an underlying intrusive or porphyry-related source to the gold and copper mineralization which had been intersected in previous drilling and is evident in surface geochemical sampling over an area of more than 10 square kilometers (see Figure 1). Results to-date have been encouraging and include; GUI-DD-012, 303.7 meters at 1.0 grams per tonne gold equivalent[1] (including 62.0 meters at 2.1 grams per tonne gold, 12.4 grams per tonne silver and 0.62% copper), GUI-DD-013, which returned 126.0 meters at 1.4 grams per tonne gold equivalent, GUI-DD-020 which returned 118.0 meters at 1.0 grams per tonne gold equivalent and GUI-DD-021 which returned 181.0 meters at 1.1 grams per tonne gold equivalent (including 43.0 meters at 2.4 grams per tonne gold, 8.0 grams per tonne silver and 0.40% copper), from diorite-hosted, porphyry-style mineralization.

In December of 2021, the Company entered into option agreements with neighboring and immediately contiguous property holders (see Press Release December 14, 2021) including the El Aleman Mining title area (see Figure 1). Drill hole ALM-DD-001 is the first exploratory drill hole to have been completed on the El Aleman property. The drill hole targeted an approximately 200 meter wide, east-west oriented zone of polymetallic veins, hosted in metasedimentary rocks and intersected 80.5 meters at 1 gram per tonne gold, including 18 meters at 3 grams per tonne gold (from 323 meters down hole depth: See Table 1). The mineralization is located approximately 500 meters to the northwest of - and is interpreted to represent a lateral and vertical extension to - the porphyry-style mineralization intersected at Guintär.

The Company has also received results from a further three diamond drill holes from the Guintär project (see Figure 1 and Table 1). Significant intersections include:

GUI-DD-023 14 meters at 1.2 grams per tonne gold equivalent (1.0 grams per tonne gold, 2.8 grams per tonne silver and 0.2% copper); and

31 meters at 1.1 grams per tonnne gold equivalent (0.8 grams per tonne gold, 3.3 grams per tonne silver and 0.23% copper)

GUI-DD-024 177.0 meters at 1.0 grams per tonne gold equivalent (0.8 grams per tonne gold, 3.3 grams per tonne silver and 0.16% copper)

(Not true width and the company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections)





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4008/129292_Figure%201.jpg





Table 1



To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4008/129292_table1.jpg

Gold and copper mineralization at Guintär is associated with porphyry-style veins hosted in diorite dykes and sills, skarn and siliceous hornfels. From surface and over its entire length, GUI-DD-24 returned 260.35 meters at 0.8 grams per tonne gold equivalent (0.5% copper equivalent) and extends mineralization at Guintär a further 100 meters towards the west (the drill hole ended in 0.3 grams per tonne gold: See Figure 1).

The generally broad distribution of gold and copper mineralization in drill holes at Guintär, together with the style of alteration, the block-dyke and sill relationships and extensive regional roof-type geometry is interpreted to imply potential for a major mineralized probably porphyry-style intrusion at depth. The Company is currently drilling to test the deeper (to maximum 1000 meter) extents of the mineralizing system.

"We are becoming more familiar with the geometry and depth potential of gold, copper and silver mineralization at Guintär". said Dr Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO. "We believe we are in the aerially extensive roof zone to a major underlying mineralized body and our drilling program has now been adapted to test this concept".

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed and verified by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining), PhD (Structural Geology), FAusIMM, President and CEO of Royal Road Minerals Ltd and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Royal Road Minerals employees are instructed to follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures intended to ensure that all sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards. More information can be found on Royal Road Minerals web site at www.royalroadminerals.com

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures. Drill core and saw-cut channel samples are crushed, split and pulverized prior to analysis of Gold by fire assay and Atomic Absorption and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after four acid digestion. Soil samples are sieved to -200 mesh and analyzed for Gold by fire assay and ICP AES and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after aqua regia digestion. Analytical performance is monitored by means of certified reference materials (CRMs), coarse blanks, coarse and pulp duplicate samples. Surface samples have been prepared in ALS Chemex preparation lab in Colombia and analyses have been completed in ALS Chemex Lima.

[1] Gold equivalent calculation assumes USD $1850/Oz gold, USD $25/Oz silver, USD $4.0/lb copper and 90% recovery for all metals

